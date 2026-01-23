The National Energy Technology Laboratory has introduced a new digital research environment to help scientists analyze and model how critical minerals move from extraction through processing and manufacturing to final supply.

How Does ClaiMM Support Critical Minerals Research?

NETL said Wednesday the platform, called ClaiMM, is intended to reduce fragmentation in critical minerals and materials research by bringing data, analytical tools and modeling capabilities into a single environment.

ClaiMM, hosted on NETL’s Energy Data eXchange, includes cloud-enabled data storage, advanced analytics and visualization features, and AI-informed tools designed to help users identify relationships and gaps within complex datasets.

Jennifer Bauer, ClaiMM technical portfolio lead, said the platform “provides a dynamic digital foundation for research in critical minerals and materials.”

“It enables teams across disciplines to rapidly build upon existing data and tools to generate novel insights and drive progress in national priorities around energy security and resource independence,” Bauer explained.

How Is ClaiMM Expected to Evolve?

NETL said ClaiMM is designed as an extensible environment that will expand over time. Planned enhancements include the ability to run models directly within the platform and receive AI-assisted guidance to help researchers identify relevant data sources and analytical tools for specific research questions.

How Does ClaiMM Align With DOE Priorities?

The platform launch aligns with broader Department of Energy efforts to strengthen domestic critical minerals and materials supply chains through research, infrastructure and technology development programs.

DOE has committed funding for critical minerals research facilities, regional consortia, and technology demonstration initiatives focused on mining, processing, manufacturing and recycling.