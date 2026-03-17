The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has issued a request for information to identify industry partners capable of sustaining and modernizing mission-critical analytic systems supporting geospatial intelligence operations.

According to a notice posted by NGA on SAM.gov on Thursday, the agency intends to award a contract, called Mercury, to support NGA’s analysis mission and the Analytic Services Production Environment for the NSG program of record through lifecycle management of software, applications and data environments used across the intelligence community and the Department of War. Mercury is planned as a follow-on to the Chinook contract with a similar scope.

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What Is NGA Asking Industry to Provide?

NGA is seeking contractors capable of maintaining existing analytic systems while rapidly integrating new and unanticipated capabilities as mission requirements evolve.

The agency is also requesting feedback on acquisition strategies that would support mission-responsive delivery, including contract structures that can accommodate changing requirements, emerging technologies and evolving mission priorities.

What Work Would the Mercury Contract Support?

According to a draft performance work statement, Mercury requires systems engineering and integration, software development, operations support, maintenance and cybersecurity, among other end-to-end lifecycle support services.

Work will support both existing and emerging systems, with an emphasis on transitioning new capabilities into operations, sustaining cross-project technologies and enabling continuous modernization across NGA’s analytic environment.

Mercury is expected to support a range of applications, including cloud-based data environments, computer vision tools and artificial intelligence-enabled analytic platforms used to process and analyze geospatial intelligence.

How Might NGA’s Mercury Contract Be Structured?

NGA is considering flexible acquisition approaches, including a potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with one or multiple vendors to support varying levels of demand and specialized expertise.

The agency is evaluating a performance period of at least five years, with work expected to take place at NGA facilities and contractor locations. The effort may require personnel and facilities capable of operating at high classification levels, including top secret/sensitive compartmented information environments.