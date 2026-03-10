Artificial intelligence. NIST researchers identify barriers to post-deployment AI monitoring.
NIST researchers identify barriers to post-deployment AI monitoring, highlighting gaps in standards, infrastructure visibility and data sharing.
Photo: DIgilife / Adobe Stock
/

NIST Report Examines Barriers to Monitoring Deployed AI Systems

3 mins read

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a new report examining the difficulties organizations face when monitoring artificial intelligence systems after deployment, an increasingly important issue as AI tools are adopted across government and industry.

Published on Monday, the “NIST AI 800-4: Challenges to the Monitoring of Deployed AI Systems” was developed by the Center for AI Standards and Innovation following practitioner workshops and an extensive literature review aimed at mapping the emerging landscape of post-deployment AI monitoring, an area the agency says remains fragmented despite growing demand for real-world oversight of AI technologies.

NIST Report Examines Barriers to Monitoring Deployed AI Systems

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together federal, defense and GovCon leaders to discuss the policies, standards and operational considerations shaping AI adoption across government. Register now to hear keynotes and practitioner-led panels on deploying AI responsibly and scaling emerging technologies in mission environments.

Why Monitoring AI Systems Matters

According to NIST, AI systems behave differently from traditional software because they can evolve, degrade or produce unexpected outputs over time. These characteristics make continuous monitoring essential for ensuring systems operate as intended once deployed.

The report notes that post-deployment monitoring can help organizations detect issues such as performance drift, security vulnerabilities and unintended impacts on users, all of which could undermine trust in AI technologies.

What Are the Key Monitoring Categories?

Researchers identified six major categories of AI monitoring that organizations should consider when evaluating deployed systems:

  • Functionality: Tracks performance to ensure the system consistently executes its intended tasks.
  • Operations: Monitors infrastructure health and service reliability.
  • Human factors: Evaluates user interaction, output transparency and the practical utility of AI insights.
  • Security: Identifies vulnerabilities to adversarial attacks or unauthorized misuse.
  • Compliance: Ensures adherence to evolving regulations, industry standards and internal governance.
  • Societal impact: Assesses the large-scale consequences of AI deployment.

What Challenges Did Researchers Identify?

Despite growing interest in monitoring AI systems, the report identifies multiple obstacles that complicate implementation.

Among the key challenges are limited research on human-AI feedback loops, fragmented system logging across distributed infrastructure and difficulty detecting performance degradation over time.

Researchers also point to broader systemic barriers, including the absence of widely accepted standards for monitoring tools, limited mechanisms for sharing incident information and a shortage of qualified AI specialists.

NIST said the findings highlight areas where further research and collaboration could strengthen oversight practices.

Related Articles

Parag Thakker. The OMNI Federal CEO spoke during the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit
Digital Twins and AI in GovCon: Transforming Defense Manufacturing and Operations

As artificial intelligence reshapes government and industry, one emerging concept is gaining significant attention among technology leaders: digital twinning. By combining AI with advanced modeling and real-time data, organizations can create virtual replicas of physical systems, from manufacturing lines to sensor networks, enabling faster innovation, smarter decision-making and improved operational performance. Learn more about how GovCons are using AI to supercharge digital twins at the upcoming 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. The event will bring together government and industry leaders to explore emerging AI capabilities, including how technologies such as digital twins can strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

Becky Beers. The Air Force colonel has been named acting DAF chief information security officer.
Col. Becky Beers Named Acting Air Force CISO

Col. Becky Beers has been named acting chief information security officer at the Department of the Air Force. In a LinkedIn post, Beers said she will serve as acting CISO within the Office of the DAF Chief Information Officer. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear sessions exploring how advanced technologies can help maintain an edge in the air and space domains and the strategies leaders are developing to address emerging challenges. Sign up now to save your seat. Who Is Col. Becky Beers? Beers is a U.S. Air Force officer with

Drones. JIATF 401 has issued a guide outlining the technologies used to detect drone threats and measures to protect privacy.
Army-Led Task Force Issues Guide on Counter-Drone Tech, Privacy Protections

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, has released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats and the legal framework governing their use while protecting individual privacy. As the threat from small drones continues to evolve, the defense community is advancing new counter-drone capabilities to help protect personnel and critical infrastructure. These developments are shaping ongoing conversations about the future of Army operations and emerging technologies. Register now to join the discussion at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Which Sensor Technologies Detect Drone Threats? The Department of War said Monday the publication, titled “Counter-UAS