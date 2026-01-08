Concept art of AI. NIST is seeking insights from industry on risks and security practices for agentic AI
The National Institute of Standards and Technology is requesting feedback on vulnerabilities and safeguards related to artificial intelligence agents.
NIST Requesting Industry Input on Security Risks, Safeguards for Agentic AI

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking industry input on practices and methodologies for assessing the secure development and deployment of artificial intelligence agents.

In a request for information posted on the Federal Register Wednesday, NIST said responses will support the mission of the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, or CAISI, to evaluate and develop guidelines to mitigate security risks associated with AI.

The agency specifically wants comments on security threats, technical controls, assessment methods, deployment safeguards and research priorities.

Responses are due March 9.

What Security Risks Are Associated With Agentic AI?

NIST explained in the RFI that AI agents can autonomously plan and take actions that may impact real-world systems. The technology can also be deployed with little to no human oversight.

According to the agency, AI agents face security vulnerabilities also present in more traditional software systems. However, they also introduce novel risks that, if exploited, may pose a threat to public safety and slow down the adoption of AI.

The documents identify hijacking, backdoor attacks and data poisoning as some of the risks associated with agentic AI.

What Is CAISI?

CAISI, housed within NIST, was established to serve as industry’s primary point of contact within the government for evaluating and securing commercial AI, especially capabilities that may pose risks to national security.

In December, the organization posted a call for AI experts to work on initiatives that promote AI safety and competition. 

