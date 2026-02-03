NITAAC Cancels CIO-SP4 Contract Vehicle

The National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center, or NITAAC, within the Department of Health and Human Services has decided to end the potential $50 billion Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 4, or CIO-SP4, contract vehicle, Nextgov/FCW reported Monday.

In a Jan. 30 filing with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, NITAAC said the cancellation aligns with President Trump’s executive order that aims to consolidate federal procurement to eliminate waste.

“As a result of these efforts, HHS has shifted its focus away from re-evaluation of existing offers,” NITAAC told the court.

What Are NITAAC’s Next Steps Following the CIO-SP4 Cancellation?

In its court filing, NITAAC said it expects the cancellation process to take approximately 30 days to complete.

NITAAC also noted that it plans to extend the CIO-SP3 contract for an additional year, pushing its expiration date to April 29, 2027.

According to the report, CIO-SP4 encountered challenges well before the current administration. Protests against CIO-SP4 began in 2022. The Government Accountability Office reported that the contract vehicle accounted for 350 protests in fiscal year 2023.

What Is the CIO SP4 Contract?

In May 2021, NITAAC issued a solicitation for CIO-SP4, a 10-year, $50 billion follow-on governmentwide acquisition contract designed to provide federal agencies with access to general, healthcare and biomedical IT services.

The task areas under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract were IT services for biomedical research, healthcare and health sciences; CIO support; digital media; outsourcing; IT operations and maintenance; integration services; cybersecurity; digital government and cloud services; enterprise resource planning; and software development.