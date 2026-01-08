The Naval Research Laboratory has completed a multi-platform remote sensing experiment designed to advance artificial intelligence applications in hyperspectral imaging and improve how the Navy detects, identifies and characterizes materials in complex coastal environments.

The effort, known as the Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis, or CHROMA, took place from Sept. 4 to 19, 2025, during the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Open Community eXperiment, the Navy said Wednesday.

According to NRL, the hyperspectral datasets generated during ROCX will be made available to the research community. The data is expected to support both defense and civilian research efforts related to coastal resource management, environmental monitoring and infrastructure protection.

How Does CHROMA Support Navy Sensing Missions?

CHROMA focused on pairing hyperspectral imaging with AI techniques to improve material detection in littoral and aquatic settings, where cluttered backgrounds and mixed pixels often complicate object identification.

A central technical challenge addressed during CHROMA was hyperspectral unmixing — the process of separating multiple material signatures that appear within a single pixel. In coastal zones, unresolved mixed pixels can obscure detection accuracy and limit operational usefulness. Hyperspectral sensors capture detailed spectral signatures for each pixel, enabling AI models to distinguish subtle differences between natural environments and engineered materials.

NRL researchers collected data from satellites, crewed aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and ground sensors at the Tait Preserve in Penfield, New York. The site was selected for its coastal-adjacent terrain, allowing researchers to observe how materials behave across different sensing platforms and environmental conditions.

NRL CHROMA Project Lead Katarina Doctor said the resulting datasets will help enhance AI-driven object detection in crowded maritime environments, with applications ranging from threat identification to infrastructure assessment.

How Might the Work Improve Naval Survivability?

The laboratory’s Signature Technology Office provided coated panels to support research into maritime visibility during CHROMA. The data will be used to inform the development of enhanced camouflage coatings.

Scott Ramsey, head of the NRL Signature Technology Office, said “more effective camouflage coatings will make naval platforms harder to detect by advanced surveillance systems.”