NRO & Space Force Launch NROL-48 Mission on SpaceX Rocket

The National Reconnaissance Office, in collaboration with SpaceX and the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, has launched the NROL-48 mission from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sept. 22.

The NRO said Monday the NROL-48, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is the 11th proliferated architecture mission and the fifth proliferated launch of 2025. The latest mission will be part of the constellation of NRO satellites utilized for national security and the protection of partner nations. To date, the NRO has launched over 200 satellites in the last two years.

Advancing Data Resilience and Capability

The proliferated constellation strengthens mission capability with shorter revisit times, enhanced observational persistence and faster data handling. This helps ensure that precise and timely intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data is delivered to military, civil and allied partners.

The NRO has additional proliferated launches planned through 2029 to ensure sustained growth and innovation. The agency’s next-generation systems will continue supporting intelligence and military partners by delivering mission-critical data faster than ever.

