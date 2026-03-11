The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is seeking public input on a new direction for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, pivoting the program toward AI-native radio access network architecture.

NTIA said Tuesday it is developing a new notice of funding opportunity focused on integrating artificial intelligence into RANs. To support that effort, the agency will hold a public listening session on March 23 to gather feedback from industry and other stakeholders. The event will be held in hybrid format, with in-person participation at MITRE in McLean, Virginia, and virtual access through Microsoft Teams.

The change means NTIA will not issue awards under the Innovation Fund’s third NOFO.

Why Is NTIA Changing the Innovation Fund’s Focus?

NTIA launched the Innovation Fund in 2023 to strengthen U.S. leadership in wireless technology and promote supply chain resilience. The program was authorized by Congress and backed by $1.5 billion in funding to support open and interoperable wireless networks.

The new emphasis reflects the growing role of AI in next-generation communications infrastructure and aligns with the administration’s AI Action Plan.

At the Media Institute Communications Forum Luncheon Series in February, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Arielle Roth said NTIA plans to use the Innovation Fund’s remaining $50 million to explore how the U.S. can promote a domestic, exportable AI-native 6G stack.

How Does This Fit Into NTIA’s Wireless Strategy?

The Innovation Fund was originally established to support open RAN and other open, virtualized wireless technologies to reduce reliance on a concentrated equipment market.

NTIA has described open RAN as a key tool for expanding supplier diversity and strengthening competition in 5G and future wireless systems. With the new AI-RAN focus, the agency is signaling that AI will play a larger role in shaping the next phase of U.S. wireless infrastructure policy.