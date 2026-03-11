NTIA logo. NTIA seeks public input on shifting its Wireless Innovation Fund toward AI-native RAN networks.
NTIA seeks public input on shifting its Wireless Innovation Fund toward AI-native RAN networks to support U.S. leadership in telecom and AI.
Logo: NTIA / U.S. Government
//

NTIA Seeks Input on Innovation Fund Shift Toward AI-Native Wireless Networks

2 mins read

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is seeking public input on a new direction for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, pivoting the program toward AI-native radio access network architecture.

NTIA Seeks Input on Innovation Fund Shift Toward AI-Native Wireless Networks

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together federal, defense and GovCon leaders to discuss how AI is shaping next-generation technologies and critical infrastructure. Register now to hear keynotes and practitioner-led panels exploring practical AI implementation, emerging use cases and the future of AI across government missions.

NTIA said Tuesday it is developing a new notice of funding opportunity focused on integrating artificial intelligence into RANs. To support that effort, the agency will hold a public listening session on March 23 to gather feedback from industry and other stakeholders. The event will be held in hybrid format, with in-person participation at MITRE in McLean, Virginia, and virtual access through Microsoft Teams.

The change means NTIA will not issue awards under the Innovation Fund’s third NOFO.

Why Is NTIA Changing the Innovation Fund’s Focus?

NTIA launched the Innovation Fund in 2023 to strengthen U.S. leadership in wireless technology and promote supply chain resilience. The program was authorized by Congress and backed by $1.5 billion in funding to support open and interoperable wireless networks.

The new emphasis reflects the growing role of AI in next-generation communications infrastructure and aligns with the administration’s AI Action Plan.

At the Media Institute Communications Forum Luncheon Series in February, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Arielle Roth said NTIA plans to use the Innovation Fund’s remaining $50 million to explore how the U.S. can promote a domestic, exportable AI-native 6G stack.

How Does This Fit Into NTIA’s Wireless Strategy?

The Innovation Fund was originally established to support open RAN and other open, virtualized wireless technologies to reduce reliance on a concentrated equipment market.

NTIA has described open RAN as a key tool for expanding supplier diversity and strengthening competition in 5G and future wireless systems. With the new AI-RAN focus, the agency is signaling that AI will play a larger role in shaping the next phase of U.S. wireless infrastructure policy.

Related Articles

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy commander has been confirmed as head of NSA and USCYBERCOM.
Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Confirmed as USCYBERCOM, NSA Leader

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to serve as director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command in a 71–29 vote, according to congressional records. The leadership transition at NSA and USCYBERCOM highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity strategy and national defense priorities. As government and industry leaders navigate evolving cyberthreats, forums for collaboration and insight are more critical than ever. Reserve your seat now at the 2026 Cyber Summit to join the conversation. Following the confirmation, Rudd, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, will be promoted to general as he assumes leadership of

General Services Administration logo. GSA issued draft AI contract terms and conditions.
GSA Issues Draft AI Contract Terms

The General Services Administration has proposed new terms and conditions for artificial intelligence systems that would require vendors selling AI technology to the federal government to grant agencies broad usage rights and meet neutrality standards for system outputs. As federal agencies move to strengthen oversight and procurement rules for AI technologies, conversations about how government acquires and deploys AI continue to gain momentum across the public sector. The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together experts to discuss the evolving AI landscape. Register now to save your spot! The draft guidance from GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service outlines

Labor Department CIO Mangala Kuppa. Mangala Kuppa has been appointed chief information officer at the Department of Labor.
Mangala Kuppa Named Permanent CIO at Department of Labor

Mangala Kuppa announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed chief information officer of the Department of Labor. Who Is Mangala Kuppa? Kuppa is a technology leader with over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors. She is known for leading complex technology initiatives, modernizing IT environments and aligning technology strategies with organizational goals. Her work has strengthened digital capabilities, enhanced cybersecurity resilience and advanced the adoption of emerging technologies in government. We recently recognized Kuppa as one of the nation’s leading technology professionals advancing strategies that help government agencies adopt and effectively implement AI. What Roles Has