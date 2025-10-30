NVIDIA logo. NVIDIA has introduced NVIDIA NVQLink to develop accelerated quantum supercomputers.
NVIDIA has introduced NVIDIA NVQLink to develop accelerated quantum supercomputers.
Logo/nvidia.com
/

NVIDIA Introduces NVQLink to Connect Quantum & GPU Supercomputers

2 mins read

NVIDIA has introduced NVQLink, an open system architecture designed to seamlessly integrate graphics processing unit, or GPU, computing with quantum processors, enabling the development of accelerated quantum supercomputers.

How Does NVQLink Advance Quantum Computing?

The artificial intelligence and accelerated computing company said Tuesday NVQLink aims to accelerate quantum computing by enabling low-latency, high-throughput connections between classical and quantum systems, supporting advanced applications across scientific and defense sectors. The platform delivers an open architecture for quantum integration, connecting 17 quantum processor developers, five controller developers and nine U.S. national laboratories.

Quantum computing’s building blocks—qubits—are highly sensitive and prone to errors, requiring precise calibration, error correction and control algorithms that depend on ultra-low latency and high-throughput links to classical supercomputers. NVQLink is built to provide this critical interconnect, creating the infrastructure to manage qubit performance and unlock transformative quantum applications across industries.

Which DOE National Laboratories Collaborated on NVQLink?

NVIDIA collaborated with researchers from the Department of Energy’s national laboratories — including Brookhaven, Fermilab, Berkeley, Los Alamos, MIT Lincoln, Oak Ridge, Pacific Northwest and Sandia — to develop the NVQLink platform. The laboratories will utilize the platform to drive breakthroughs in quantum computing.

Remarks From NVIDIA CEO

“In the near future, every NVIDIA GPU scientific supercomputer will be hybrid, tightly coupled with quantum processors to expand what is possible with computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVQLink is the Rosetta Stone connecting quantum and classical supercomputers — uniting them into a single, coherent system that marks the onset of the quantum-GPU computing era.”

Related Articles

Pete Hegseth. The DOD secretary is expected to announce a restructuring of the Pentagon’s arms sales operations.
Hegseth Plans to Shift Pentagon’s Arms Sales Office to Acquisition Leadership

Pete Hegseth, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, is expected to announce a major restructuring of the Pentagon’s arms sales operations on Nov. 7 at a meeting of defense industry executives, Politico reported Wednesday. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees U.S. foreign military sales, will move from under the policy side of DOD led by Elbridge Colby to the acquisition and sustainment office headed by Michael Duffey. The move is designed to accelerate weapons production and streamline FMS deals. By aligning arms sales with the Pentagon’s $400 billion weapons-procurement office, officials hope to reduce

White House. The Trump administration secured deals with South Korea in technology and shipbuilding.
Trump Administration Scores Major Maritime, Tech Deals With South Korea

The Trump administration has announced key investments and agreements with South Korea to strengthen U.S. exports, advance American leadership in technology and energy, and build up maritime partnerships. How Will South Korea’s Maritime Investments Strengthen American Shipbuilding? The White House said Wednesday President Donald Trump secured multibillion-dollar investments from South Korean companies to modernize and expand the capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industry during the final stop of his Indo-Pacific trip. HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will partner on a $5 billion investment program to upgrade U.S. shipyards, strengthen supply chains and advance the use of automation, digitalization, autonomous

USCG's Thomas Allan. Vice Adm. Thomas Allan has been nominated as Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Vice Adm. Thomas Allan Nominated as Coast Guard Vice Commandant

The White House has nominated Vice Adm. Thomas Allan Jr. for vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. A congressional notice confirmed that Allan’s nomination by President Trump was officially submitted to the Senate on Thursday and has been assigned to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for review. Allan has been serving as acting vice commandant since July 3. His prior roles include acting deputy commandant for operations, deputy commandant for mission support, director of operations at U.S. Southern Command and commander of the Coast Guard’s First District. Get all the latest updates on the Coast Guard from