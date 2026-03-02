Linux Foundation Launches OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation

The Linux Foundation has launched the Open Centralized Unit Distributed Unit, or OCUDU, Ecosystem Foundation to drive open source artificial intelligence-radio access network, or AI-RAN, innovation and accelerate 5G and early AI-native 6G deployments.

LF said Sunday the foundation will operate as an open collaboration hub focused on developing, scaling and sustaining open source software for the centralized unit and distributed unit layers of Open RAN architectures while establishing a foundational reference platform that incorporates AI-based algorithms to support software-defined RAN deployments.

Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking, edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation, said the effort aligns global stakeholders under an open, trusted and secure framework to power the next decade of wireless innovation.

What Are the Objectives of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation?

The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation seeks to establish a public-private ecosystem to develop and sustain an open source CU and DU software stack within Open RAN. It will host the OCUDU project and related initiatives under a collaborative governance model while promoting global coordination across RAN domains and end-to-end platforms. The foundation also plans to support documentation, testing, integration and other resources to facilitate development, deployment and adoption of the open source project.

OCUDU originated from an investment by the National Spectrum Consortium and the Pentagon’s FutureG Office, which awarded funding to DeepSig and Software Radio Systems to develop the initial software stack for 5G, 6G and AI-RAN in collaboration with the Linux Foundation.

Who Are the Industry Members of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation?

The founding industry leaders are AMD, AT&T, DeepSig, Ericsson, Nokia, NVIDIA, SoftBank, SRS and Verizon.

The 21 general industry members are:

1Finity

Aalyria

Abside Networks

Airspan

Altio Labs

Booz Allen Hamilton

Cirrus360

Cisco

Cohere Technologies

ISCO International

JMA Wireless

Keysight Technologies

Marvell

ORAN Development Company

Radisys

Raycom Wireless

Red Hat

Sempre.ai

Skylark Wireless

T-Mobile

Viavi

Chris Christou, senior vice president of edge and NextG at Booz Allen’s chief technology office, commented on the company’s participation in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation in a LinkedIn post.

“The Linux Foundation initiative will drive the future of open source AI-native 5G/6G RAN software. We’re proud to collaborate across industries to advance innovation, security and scalability, shaping a more connected future,” he added.

Who Are the Participating Universities & Research Institutions?

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation

Idaho National Laboratory

Iowa State University of Science and Technology

MITRE

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Rice University

SRI International

Texas A&M University

UC San Diego

UNH Interoperability Labs

University of Notre Dame

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Utah

VT Research Contracting Services

The foundation said university participation will strengthen the research-to-production pipeline, support applied experimentation and validation in real-world environments, and help develop the next generation of open source RAN engineers. Research areas include next-generation PHY and MAC development, AI-driven RAN optimization, security and resilience, testing methodologies and energy efficiency.

What Did Pentagon FutureG Director Thomas Rondeau Say About the Foundation?

Thomas Rondeau, principal director of the Pentagon’s FutureG Office and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the initiative brings the open source model to a critical layer of future wireless infrastructure.

“By shifting the maintenance of these common components to a collaborative, open-source project, under neutral governance at the Linux Foundation, we enable our industry partners to focus their resources on the innovative and monetizable technologies that are most effective for the nation,” Rondeau said. “We are building a foundation that enables shared success and accelerates progress for the entire ecosystem. We are looking forward to seeing this approach provide a vital platform for strengthening our relationships and collaboration with our allies and international partners.”

DefenseScoop reported that the Pentagon plans to publish the initial version of the OCUDU open source software stack on GitHub in April, making the codebase publicly accessible to military and commercial developers to support innovation in current 5G and emerging 6G networks.