The Defense Information Systems Agency has launched Olympus, a cloud management platform designed to help Department of War agencies manage and scale cloud environments.

Olympus is built for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract holders operating on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services and is intended to streamline cloud adoption by providing a secure, compliant managed hosting foundation, DISA said Thursday.

The platform is aimed in particular at organizations early in their cloud transition and is structured to reduce operational complexity while supporting mission needs.

What Capabilities Does DISA’s Olympus Provide?

DISA said Olympus offers pre-existing security authorizations and integrated governance tools intended to reduce deployment timelines and compliance burden.

The platform also includes built-in security features with cloud access point and internet access point capabilities and zero trust integrations configured for government environments. Olympus is designed to provide common cloud services needed to operate networked environments, allowing agencies to focus on applications rather than infrastructure setup.

ExecutiveGov previously reported that Olympus is meant to help defense agencies build and mature cloud environments more easily.

A DISA official said at the time that the platform can support end-to-end development pipelines when paired with capabilities such as Vulcan DevSecOps, though use of those tools is optional.

How Can Agencies Deploy DISA’s Olympus?

DISA outlined two deployment models: a self-hosted option for agencies managing their own environments while using Olympus connectivity and security services, and a fully managed model where Olympus handles infrastructure operations. The agency named its J-9 Customer Success Team as the point of contact for JWCC Azure and AWS customers interested in integrating Olympus with their cloud environments.