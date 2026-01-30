DISA logo. DISA has launched Olympus, a cloud management platform for JWCC contract holders.
DISA has launched Olympus, a cloud management platform for JWCC contract holders.
Logo: U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency / Wikimedia
///

DISA Rolls Out Olympus Cloud Management Platform for JWCC Users

2 mins read

The Defense Information Systems Agency has launched Olympus, a cloud management platform designed to help Department of War agencies manage and scale cloud environments.

Olympus is built for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract holders operating on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services and is intended to streamline cloud adoption by providing a secure, compliant managed hosting foundation, DISA said Thursday.

The platform is aimed in particular at organizations early in their cloud transition and is structured to reduce operational complexity while supporting mission needs.

What Capabilities Does DISA’s Olympus Provide?

DISA said Olympus offers pre-existing security authorizations and integrated governance tools intended to reduce deployment timelines and compliance burden.

The platform also includes built-in security features with cloud access point and internet access point capabilities and zero trust integrations configured for government environments. Olympus is designed to provide common cloud services needed to operate networked environments, allowing agencies to focus on applications rather than infrastructure setup.

ExecutiveGov previously reported that Olympus is meant to help defense agencies build and mature cloud environments more easily.

A DISA official said at the time that the platform can support end-to-end development pipelines when paired with capabilities such as Vulcan DevSecOps, though use of those tools is optional.

How Can Agencies Deploy DISA’s Olympus?

DISA outlined two deployment models: a self-hosted option for agencies managing their own environments while using Olympus connectivity and security services, and a fully managed model where Olympus handles infrastructure operations. The agency named its J-9 Customer Success Team as the point of contact for JWCC Azure and AWS customers interested in integrating Olympus with their cloud environments.

Related Articles

Brian Geesaman. The defense tech leader has been named precision strike mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL.
Johns Hopkins APL Names Brian Geesaman Precision Strike Mission Area Executive

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Brian Geesaman, a defense technology leader, as mission area executive for precision strike within APL’s force projection sector. APL said Wednesday Geesaman oversees programs that develop kinetic and non-kinetic weapon systems, integrated strike warfare capabilities and end-to-end capability development for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and other agencies within the Department of War. “Brian’s significant technical accomplishments, strategic insight, and collaborative leadership style position him well to guide our teams working on many of the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said APL Director Dave Van Wie. “His experience and vision

Emil Michael. The under secretary of war for research and engineering commented on DOW’s formation of the STIB.
Pentagon to Form Science, Technology & Innovation Board Through DIB-DSB Merger

The Department of War will merge the Defense Innovation Board and the Defense Science Board to establish a new advisory board to accelerate the development and delivery of capabilities to warfighters and address critical national security problems. DOW said Thursday War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, approved the plan to reform the department’s legacy advisory boards through the formation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB. The STIB is awaiting formal establishment through publication in the Federal Register. What Are the STIB’s 2 Permanent Subcommittees? The STIB will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and

INL logo.The Department of Energy's Nuclear Science User Facilities program plans to activate the Teton supercomputer at INL.
DOE to Quadruple Nuclear Computing Capacity With Teton Supercomputer at INL

The Nuclear Science User Facilities, or NSUF, program within the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy is set to activate the Teton supercomputer at Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, a move expected to significantly expand high-performance computing capacity and accelerate nuclear reactor and fuel research. What Is Teton Supercomputer? INL said Thursday, Teton is an HPE Cray EX 4000 system housed at the laboratory’s Collaborative Computing Center and operated under the NSUF program. The supercomputer was delivered in September 2025 and will be made available to NSUF users nationwide in January. It is ranked 85th on the TOP500 list of