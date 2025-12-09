OMB Unveils President’s Management Agenda

The Office of Management and Budget has released the President’s Management Agenda, outlining the Trump administration’s priority goals to improve the federal government’s performance and management.

“This Agenda articulates key management reform objectives as priority goals, established by the President’s Executive Orders and directives, while meeting the requirements set forth in statute,” OMB Director Russell Vought and Eric Ueland, deputy director for management at OMB, wrote in a memo to agencies Monday.

“The Agenda will advance the President’s America First priorities and instill a discipline in the Government to tirelessly deliver for the American people,” Vought and Ueland noted.

What Are the 3 Priority Goals of the President’s Management Agenda?

The Trump administration’s priorities outlined in the document are: shrink the government and eliminate waste; ensure accountability for Americans; and deliver results, buy American.

To eliminate waste, initiatives include eradicating “woke and weaponized programs” across the government; eliminating jobs in non-essential, non-statutory functions; and shrinking the federal real estate portfolio by offloading unnecessary leases and prioritizing cost-effective sites for agency buildings.

To ensure accountability, the White House wants the government to hire employees based on skills and merit, end censorship and overclassification, and ensure that contracts and grants are awarded to high-performing recipients.

The document also calls for the federal government to consolidate procurement and eliminate bureaucratic barriers by ensuring digital-first services, defending against cyber adversaries, eliminating data silos and reducing wasteful processes through the use of artificial intelligence.