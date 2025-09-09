OSC seal. The OSC issued solicitations for CASS providers and a data monitor for the CASS pilot.
The Office of Space Commerce issued solicitations for contractors for the Commercial Conjunction Assessment Screening Services pilot.
Office of Space Commerce Logo/LinkedIn
//

OSC Seeks Partners for Commercial Conjunction Assessment Screening Services Pilot Program

1 min read

The Office of Space Commerce has announced a new round of solicitations for the General Services Administration’s Global Data Marketplace for the Commercial Conjunction Assessment Screening Services, or CASS, pilot program.

Enhancing Space Safety

OSC said Monday the initiative, part of the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, marks the initial move toward boosting the quality of conjunction analysis, a critical space safety process involving enhancing space situational awareness. The solicitations aim to leverage commercial CASS capabilities to enhance space traffic coordination. This key directive was assigned to the Department of Commerce from Space Policy Directive-3.

Dual Solicitations

The first solicitation aims to identify potential contractors who can support the evaluation and enhancement of the CASS program. Up to five CASS providers will be selected to supply data to determine services for possible integration into the TraCSS operational system.

The second solicitation seeks a vendor who will function as the CASS data quality monitor. The selected contractor will oversee the data flow and conduct an independent assessment of the CASS providers’ products.  

Related Articles

Dustin Goetz. The acting CIO of ICE most recently served as executive director of IT operations at DHS.
ICE Appoints Dustin Goetz as Acting CIO

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement has appointed Dustin Goetz, most recently executive director of IT operations at DHS, as acting chief information officer. Goetz announced his appointment at ICE in a LinkedIn post. Hear government and industry leaders discuss the latest tech capabilities and the most pressing threats and challenges facing the country at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit. Register now to join this GovCon networking event on Nov. 12.  Who Is Dustin Goetz? According to his LinkedIn profile, Goetz’s previous roles at DHS include deputy executive director for headquarters operations and division

GP Sandhoo. The acting SDA director most recently served as deputy director.
GP Sandhoo Named SDA Acting Director

The Space Development Agency has appointed Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, most recently deputy director at SDA, as acting director. SDA said Monday Sandhoo will oversee the strategic direction and program execution for the acquisition, delivery and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA. He succeeds Derek Tournear, who helped establish SDA as an independent agency within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in 2019. Tournear, a Wash100 awardee, has joined Auburn University as director of space innovation. “Derek’s vision wasn’t just courageous; it was transformative. His unwavering commitment to innovative space acquisition strategies,

US Capitol. The House Appropriations Committee approved the fiscal year 2026 spending bill.
House Advances FY2026 Spending Bill, Cuts IT Modernization Funds

The House Appropriations Committee has approved the fiscal year 2026 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act in a 35-28 vote, advancing a measure that Republican leaders said restores fiscal discipline while reshaping funding priorities for federal technology and cybersecurity. Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, said the legislation “caps federal spending to ensure responsible use of taxpayer dollars, modernizes technology infrastructure to increase efficiency and effectiveness, and strengthens national security by preventing bad actors from taking advantage of our financial system.” Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., added that the bill “reinforces national security and