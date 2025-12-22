Office of Space Commerce logo. OSC is seeking industry input on its draft mission authorization concept.
The Office of Space Commerce has begun soliciting industry feedback on its initial draft concept that proposes a single, opt-in process for authorizing novel space activities.
Logo: Office of Space Commerce / LinkedIn
/

OSC Solicits Industry Comments on Draft ‘Mission Authorization’ Concept



The Office of Space Commerce within the Department of Commerce has begun soliciting feedback from industry stakeholders on its initial draft concept for a single, opt-in process to authorize novel space activities.

OSC said Wednesday the draft mission authorization concept seeks to comply with a section of an executive order that aims to streamline regulations and promote competition in the commercial space industry.

According to OSC, Section 5 of the EO, signed by President Trump in August, directs the secretary of commerce to establish a process for authorizing novel space activities that are not clearly governed by existing regulations as part of a push to expedite approvals and enhance U.S. competitiveness in space.

How Does the Proposed Mission Authorization Concept Work?

Under the proposed “space commerce certification” process, companies submit their plans through OSC and make “light-touch commitments” to protect national security, international obligations, safety of third parties and other national interests.

OSC is responsible for circulating the application to relevant federal agencies for comment while conducting due diligence. The office may certify the proposed operations if commitments are satisfactory. If not, it has the authority to direct applicants back to the traditional regulatory process.

Through the process, the Federal Aviation Administration can use the OSC certification as part of an expedited review for payload approvals. Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission can accept the certification to satisfy non-frequency requirements.

What Feedback Is OSC Seeking on the Mission Authorization Concept?

OSC is seeking input from industry stakeholders on specific elements of the draft concept and conditions that should be included to meet U.S. statutory requirements. Stakeholders may also provide general comments regarding the mission authorization of novel space activities. 

In early December, OSC conducted an online event to discuss concepts for the U.S. regulatory authorization of novel space activities.

