OSTP Seeks Input to Accelerate US Scientific Innovation

The Office of Science and Technology Policy has issued a request for information seeking public input on federal policy changes that could support U.S. scientific leadership and accelerate technology transition. Comments are due by Dec. 26, according to the notice recently published in the Federal Register.

What Policy Changes Is OSTP Considering for US Research and Innovation?

OSTP is asking stakeholders across academia; industry; state, local and tribal governments; and research institutions to provide recommendations on how federal programs can better enable scientific discovery and move research advancements into practical use. The agency said responses will inform executive branch efforts to strengthen the nation’s science and technology ecosystem.

Input is requested on a broad set of policy areas, including:

  • Improving public-private collaboration and early-stage applied research support
  • Enhancing translation from laboratory research into commercial applications
  • Building regional innovation ecosystems around federal research assets
  • Expanding small- and medium-business participation in emerging technologies
  • Strengthening talent development and workforce readiness in science and technology fields
  • Leveraging advances in artificial intelligence to accelerate research
  • Reducing barriers that slow scientific progress while maintaining security and integrity

The notice also asks for specific evidence-based recommendations, including examples of grantmaking reforms or metascience data that could improve the effectiveness of federal funding programs.

Submissions will assist in shaping federal approaches to scientific investment, research security protections and support for high-risk, high-reward research.

