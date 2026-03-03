Owen West Assumes Leadership of Defense Innovation Unit

Owen West, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, has officially assumed the role of director at the Defense Innovation Unit following a ceremonial handover at Fort Benning, Georgia. DIU confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

West succeeds fellow Wash100 awardee Emil Michael, who led DIU in an acting capacity. In his new role, West will oversee the organization’s critical role as the Pentagon’s strategic link to the commercial industrial base, driving the rapid integration of market-ready technologies into the military ecosystem.

The Department of War recently designated DIU — along with the Strategic Capabilities Office — as a field activity, a move intended to streamline innovation efforts and speed delivery of advanced capabilities to warfighters.

What Are Owen West’s Immediate Priorities?

In his first memorandum to DIU employees, West signaled a sharper operational focus centered on converting commercial technology into “combat power.”

He said DIU’s investment priorities will narrow and align directly with operational problems identified by the joint force. The unit will concentrate on areas where speed, scale and lethality converge.

West outlined three priority lanes:

High-end technologies designed to produce battlefield overmatch. Capabilities that substitute machines, fires or electronic effects for troops in harm’s way. Systems that can scale rapidly while lowering cost-per-kill metrics.

West said technologies in the latter two categories should be fielded within three years. Projects outside those lanes will only be considered if they produce significant efficiencies that free resources for weapons or training.

How Will DIU Measure Success?

West emphasized performance accountability and speed as central to DIU’s mission, stating the organization aims to be the fastest contracting and fielding agent within DOW.

He called for quantitative measurement of risk and reward across the portfolio and underscored the importance of transparency to ensure projects remain relevant to operational needs.

“Of our many customers, none is bigger than the warfighter,” West wrote.

Who Is Owen West?

A Marine Corps veteran, West brings both military and private sector experience to the role. He served six years in the Marine Corps as a platoon commander and reconnaissance platoon commander, deploying twice overseas. He later worked at Goldman Sachs as an energy trader, where he led global natural gas and U.S. power businesses over a 19-year career. During his time at the firm, he took two leaves of absence to deploy to Iraq with fellow Marines.

West served as a fire support officer with Force Recon Company in 2003 and deployed as an adviser to an Iraqi infantry battalion in Anbar Province in 2006, leading a small team embedded with Iraqi forces at a remote outpost.

During the first Trump administration, he was appointed as assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict.

West was also selected to lead the DOW’s drone dominance effort and the Department of Government Efficiency team, DefenseScoop reported.

West graduated cum laude from Harvard College with a degree in government and later attended Stanford Graduate School of Business. He also authored three books on military affairs.