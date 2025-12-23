The Department of War has selected 14 projects for fiscal year 2026 as part of the initial round of the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies, or APFIT, program.

DOW said Monday the announcement brings APFIT’s total awards to more than $1 billion to small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors across the U.S.

“Crossing the billion-dollar threshold underscores APFIT’s commitment to America’s small business innovators and we are proud to accelerate the delivery of these critical capabilities to our warfighters,” said Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering.

The program’s average FY 2026 award now exceeds $30 million per project, with its highest single award reaching $49.7 million, which is just under APFIT’s statutory cap of $50 million.

What Defense Projects Received APFIT Funding in the Initial FY 2026 Round?

The selected projects for the initial APFIT round are:

Augmented Maneuver Vehicle for Satellites, U.S. Space Force

Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle for Ground Based Air Defense, U.S. Marine Corps

Deployable, Attritable Optical Systems, Space Force

Domestic High Performance UAS Batteries, U.S. Navy

Gremlin Low-Cost Munition, Marine Corps

High Frequency Intercept Direction Finding and Exploitation, U.S. Army

Kraken 18 Communications Pod, Navy

Miniaturized Gyroscope for Resilient Navigation, Marine Corps

Mobile Smart Manufacturing for Airframe Spares, Air Force

Real-Time Command and Control at the Tactical Edge, Army

Small Uncrewed Maritime Vessels, Navy and Marine Corps

Tactical High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency, high-capacity data network, Marine Corps

Trolling Uncrewed Navigation Assistant Seeker, Marine Corps

Whaleshark Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel, Marine Corps

What Is the APFIT Program?

Launched in FY 2022, the APFIT program provides procurement funding for nontraditional performers and small businesses with innovative projects that are ready to transition into operational use.

The OUSW R&E uses a competitive selection process based on warfighter impact, sustainment support and broader applicability. Funded projects span a wide range of capabilities, from undersea sensors to satellite manufacturing and launch.

In June, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, or OUSW R&E, announced that five companies will receive awards ranging from $30 million to $42 million under the APFIT program. The companies were among the 18 projects selected to receive FY 2025 APFIT funding.

To date, the AFIT program has awarded over $1.4 billion to over 75 companies.