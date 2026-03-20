Pentagon DIB Cybersecurity Chief Stacy Bostjanick to Retire

Stacy Bostjanick, chief of defense industrial base cybersecurity in the Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, will retire from federal service on April 30 after a 37-year career, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Bostjanick has led DOW’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program in the past six years and helped guide the initiative from its early development through multiple iterations to its current implementation phase.

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Sources said Bostjanick is expected to transition to a role in the private sector.

Who Will Succeed Bostjanick?

Buddy Dees, director of the CMMC program management office, is expected to assume leadership of the DIB cybersecurity program on an interim basis, according to sources.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dees previously served as nuclear command, control and communications portfolio manager at DOW. He also held program management and analyst roles at SAIC and Harris.

He spent three years at the Defense Information Systems Agency, where he served as director of the Coalition Warrior Interoperability Demonstration. He also held leadership positions at the U.S. Air Force, including chief of the resources branch and head of future concepts.

Who Is Stacy Bostjanick?

In 1989, Bostjanick began her federal career as a secretary in the applied math branch at the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s White Oak division.

She later moved into contracting and held several acquisition roles across the department, including serving as a senior contracting official at the Missile Defense Agency and as head of contracting at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Her acquisition experience led her to support the CMMC program in 2018, working with then-DOW CIO Katie Arrington following her involvement in the Protecting Critical Technology Task Force.

“Stacy is truly one of the nation’s greatest national assets. Her knowledge base of how government works and how to make it work for the right things is unparalleled. She will continue to be the heartbeat of the CMMC and ensuring that what is right is done for the right reasons,” Arrington, a previous Wash100 awardee who now serves as CIO at IonQ, told FNN in a statement.