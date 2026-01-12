Emil Michael. The USD(R&E) leads tech efforts at DOW. DOW's inspector general raised concerns related to quantum requirements
The Department of War's Office of Inspector General published its evaluation of the Pentagon's quantum implementation and development. Emil Michael, pictured, leads tech efforts at the War Dept.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
War Department’s OIG Raises Concerns Over Pentagon’s Quantum Technology Management

3 mins read

The Department of War’s Office of Inspector General has published a management advisory that identifies concerns with the Pentagon’s development and implementation of quantum technologies.

What Quantum Concerns Did the OIG Raise in Its New Report?

One of the concerns identified in the 10-page document, which was issued Wednesday, is related to the implementation of section 234 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019. The section directed the war secretary, through the under secretary of war for research and engineering, or USD (R&E), to oversee the planning, management and coordination of quantum information science and technology research and development programs.

War Department's OIG Raises Concerns Over Pentagon’s Quantum Technology Management

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 will have a panel on advancing U.S. leadership in quantum computing featuring Fredrik Fatemi from the Army Research Laboratory and industry representatives. Top Department of War officials, including the USD (R&E) himself, Emil Michael, will also be present at the event to deliver insights through keynote speeches and panel discussions and to network. Click here to get your tickets.

The document also mentions section 214 of the FY 2021 NDAA, which tasked military department secretaries to maintain an updated list of technical and research problems that quantum computers may be able to address.

The OIG warned that failure to implement the congressional mandates may prevent the DOW from enhancing its quantum computing capabilities and may cause the United States to fall behind adversaries in quantum innovation.

In response to the report, the acting deputy USD (R&E) committed to collaborating with military department secretaries to address the aforementioned concerns.

What Are DOW’s Top Technology Priorities?

USD (R&E) Emil Michael previously identified quantum and battlefield information dominance as one of the six critical technology areas, or CTAs, to advance American warfighter capabilities.

According to the official, warfighters require tools that can preserve communication and deliver precise navigation and timing in degraded or denied environments.

The CTAs also include artificial intelligence, biomanufacturing, hypersonics, directed energy and contested logistics technologies.

“These six Critical Technology Areas are not just priorities; they are imperatives,” Michael stated. “The American warfighter will wield the most advanced technology to maximize lethality.” 

