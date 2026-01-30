The Department of War will merge the Defense Innovation Board and the Defense Science Board to establish a new advisory board to accelerate the development and delivery of capabilities to warfighters and address critical national security problems.

DOW said Thursday War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, approved the plan to reform the department’s legacy advisory boards through the formation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB.

The STIB is awaiting formal establishment through publication in the Federal Register.

What Are the STIB’s 2 Permanent Subcommittees?

The STIB will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and the Subcommittee on National Security Innovation.

The Subcommittee on Strategic Options will be responsible for identifying concepts, strategies, capabilities and courses of action across the science and technology enterprise that strengthen deterrence and advance U.S. operational dominance.

The Subcommittee on National Security Innovation will examine and advise on emerging and disruptive technologies, innovation pathways and commercial best practices in organizational design, strategy and management, decision-making, human capital and scaling. It will also leverage the U.S. innovation ecosystem to support national security.

What Did Emil Michael Say About the Science, Technology & Innovation Board?

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said the department intends to unify scientific experts and private sector leaders into a single board to deliver clear guidance while reducing bureaucratic complexity.

“The creation of the STIB ensures that ideas on the bleeding edge move quickly from concept to the field, directly making a difference to the joint force,” added Michael, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient.