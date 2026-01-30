Emil Michael. The under secretary of war for research and engineering commented on DOW’s formation of the STIB.
Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael commented on the formation of the new Science, Technology and Innovation Board.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
//

Pentagon to Form Science, Technology & Innovation Board Through DIB-DSB Merger

2 mins read

The Department of War will merge the Defense Innovation Board and the Defense Science Board to establish a new advisory board to accelerate the development and delivery of capabilities to warfighters and address critical national security problems.

DOW said Thursday War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, approved the plan to reform the department’s legacy advisory boards through the formation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB.

The STIB is awaiting formal establishment through publication in the Federal Register.

What Are the STIB’s 2 Permanent Subcommittees?

The STIB will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and the Subcommittee on National Security Innovation.

The Subcommittee on Strategic Options will be responsible for identifying concepts, strategies, capabilities and courses of action across the science and technology enterprise that strengthen deterrence and advance U.S. operational dominance.

The Subcommittee on National Security Innovation will examine and advise on emerging and disruptive technologies, innovation pathways and commercial best practices in organizational design, strategy and management, decision-making, human capital and scaling. It will also leverage the U.S. innovation ecosystem to support national security.

What Did Emil Michael Say About the Science, Technology & Innovation Board?

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said the department intends to unify scientific experts and private sector leaders into a single board to deliver clear guidance while reducing bureaucratic complexity.

“The creation of the STIB ensures that ideas on the bleeding edge move quickly from concept to the field, directly making a difference to the joint force,” added Michael, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued details on a new requirement to modernize the electronic health record, or EHR, system used by its Immigration Health Service Corps, or IHSC. Connect with top healthcare IT leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, a must-attend forum for innovation and collaboration in federal healthcare. Sign up now! What Does ICE’s EHR Modernization Require? According to a federal procurement notice published Thursday on the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System, ICE plans to procure an integrated, multi-module correctional EHR system for IHSC facilities. The system must