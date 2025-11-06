The Professional Services Council has warned that the ongoing federal shutdown is causing significant disruptions across agencies as the situation approaches the longest in U.S. history.

PSC said Tuesday the prolonged lapse threatens essential government missions and the public services they support. It also urged Congress to act swiftly to end the shutdown and prevent further damage to critical operations and constituents served by the federal government.

“The federal contracting industry stands ready to deliver on the missions of the federal government. The longer the shutdown endures, the higher the risks are for not only the essential government missions but the constituents our government serves. It is imperative that policymakers act swiftly to reopen the government and prevent further damage,” said James Carroll , CEO of PSC.

What Are the Effects of the Government Shutdown?

PSC’s shutdown impact tracker shows widespread disruptions to contractor-supported services across national security, IT, logistics, maintenance and family programs. The tracker cites delays in threat assessments and intelligence support for the President’s Daily Brief, while funding gaps and halted deliverables create compounding mission risks. Members report stalled awards, slowed payments and paused personnel deployments, straining cash flow and operations.