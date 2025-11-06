U.S. Capitol with government shutdown sign. PSC has warned of the critical risks of a prolonged government shutdown.
The Professional Services Council has warned that the prolonged government shutdown is creating significant disruptions across agencies.
Photo by Thanawat/Adobe Stock
/

PSC Warns of Critical Risks as Government Shutdown Nears Record Duration

1 min read

The Professional Services Council has warned that the ongoing federal shutdown is causing significant disruptions across agencies as the situation approaches the longest in U.S. history.

PSC said Tuesday the prolonged lapse threatens essential government missions and the public services they support. It also urged Congress to act swiftly to end the shutdown and prevent further damage to critical operations and constituents served by the federal government.

“The federal contracting industry stands ready to deliver on the missions of the federal government. The longer the shutdown endures, the higher the risks are for not only the essential government missions but the constituents our government serves. It is imperative that policymakers act swiftly to reopen the government and prevent further damage,” said James Carroll, CEO of PSC.

What Are the Effects of the Government Shutdown?

PSC’s shutdown impact tracker shows widespread disruptions to contractor-supported services across national security, IT, logistics, maintenance and family programs. The tracker cites delays in threat assessments and intelligence support for the President’s Daily Brief, while funding gaps and halted deliverables create compounding mission risks. Members report stalled awards, slowed payments and paused personnel deployments, straining cash flow and operations.

Related Articles

Pete Hegseth. The DOD secretary is set to appear before industry leaders to discuss the proposed acquisition reforms.
Hegseth to Unveil Pentagon Acquisition Overhaul Before Industry Leaders

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, is set to outline proposed Pentagon acquisition reforms on Friday at the National War College in Washington, D.C., drawing representatives from across the defense and technology industries, Defense One reported Wednesday. The attendee list reflects growing interest from both established defense contractors and innovative tech firms looking to shape the future of military procurement. Which Companies Will Attend Hegseth’s Pentagon Reform Speech? Invited companies include prime defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Information Technology and RTX, alongside startups like Anduril and Shield AI, which have gained attention

Artificial intelligence. The Atlantic Council unveiled the GeoTech Commission on Artificial Intelligence.
Atlantic Council Unveils GeoTech Commission on AI

The Atlantic Council has launched a new commission that brings together industry executives, congressional leaders and innovators to strengthen the U.S. position in artificial intelligence. Which Areas Will the GeoTech Commission on AI Target? The council said Wednesday the GeoTech Commission on Artificial Intelligence will focus on six areas: innovation; supply chains; government adoption and oversight; energy; talent development; and international alliances. It plans to host public discussions to enable leaders to produce actionable recommendations to reinforce U.S. and allied positions in the global AI landscape.  Led by the Atlantic Council’s Technology Programs, the commission will combine technical research with

NASA Administrator Nominee Jared Isaacman. President Trump has nominated Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator.
Jared Isaacman Renominated as NASA Administrator

President Donald Trump has renominated Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator, months after withdrawing the initial nomination. The president announced Isaacman’s latest nomination on Truth Social Tuesday. “This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot and astronaut, as administrator of NASA,” said Trump. “Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era,” the president continued. What Happened to Isaacman’s First Nomination? If confirmed, Isaacman