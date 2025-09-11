Rob Linger of Leidos on AI and cybersecurity driving the federal information advantage
Robert Linger/Leidos
/

Leidos VP Rob Linger Highlights Data Silos, Adversarial AI as Challenges to National Security

2 mins read

Data silos, misinformation and adversarial AI are among the greatest threats to federal agencies’ ability to achieve information superiority, said Rob Linger, vice president of Leidos’ information advantage practice, in a new video interview with Executive Mosaic.

Linger, who has served in the Marine Corps and held leadership roles across technology and public service, said these barriers can only be overcome through strong data stewardship and a clear mission focus.

“We have to work through data silos. Every agency has been collecting data for a very long time, but there are organizational challenges to sharing it,” Linger said. “The only way to overcome all of these challenges is to truly be stewards of our data, understand what our data is and what it’s supposed to be, and turn it into knowledge to achieve outcomes,” Linger told Executive Mosaic Senior Content Specialist Charles Lyons-Burt.

Risks of Large Language Models and Adversarial AI

While AI is often central to information advantage strategies, Linger cautioned against relying exclusively on the technology. Large language models in particular pose risks if not carefully managed. “They’re very good at confidently lying to you,” he said, stressing the importance of human oversight and vetting.

Data Stewardship and Automation for Faster Federal Decisions

For Linger, accelerating decision cycles requires a disciplined, data-first approach. “If we can make the decision better by adding additional information, then let’s bring that in,” he said. “We work that way to build data products that accelerate the ability to make informed decisions.”

Dive into the full conversation here and triple check that you’re subscribed to Executive Mosaic’s YouTube channel, a hub for vital federal contracting content.

Related Articles

Office of Management and Budget logo. The OMB CAS Board is working to streamline accounting requirements for contractors.
OMB Board Seeks to Streamline Accounting Requirements for Contractors

The Office of Management and Budget’s Cost Accounting Standards, or CAS, Board has published two proposed rules that aim to streamline accounting requirements for federal contractors by eliminating over 60 requirements. “Holding contractors responsible for properly and transparently accounting for their costs is good stewardship, but forcing contractors to maintain overlapping books and records is wasteful and creates barriers that discourage talented companies from working with the Government to meet the needs of our taxpayers,” Kevin Rhodes, senior adviser to OMB Director Russell Vought, said in a statement published Wednesday. Relying on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Under the rules proposed

5G network connectivity. The Navy began a threat assessment of a 5G tactical training network.
Navy Conducts Threat Assessment of 5G Tactical Network

DVIDSHub reported that the Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, or NCDOC, started a threat assessment of a 5G tactical training network on Sept. 3 at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego as part of Operation Shoehorn. Operation Shoehorn Operation Shoehorn is a comprehensive effort that seeks to develop and test a secure 5G tactical network for the fleet. “5G, to this point, has not been useable because it’s proprietary, meaning we don’t have the visibility needed to detect cyber threats,” said Mike Anderson, NIWC Pacific Joint Tactical Communications branch head. “By using open-source

Government Accountability Office logo. GAO published a report on Sentinel ICBM transition risks.
GAO Urges Air Force to Address Risks in Sentinel ICBM Transition

The U.S. Air Force faces mounting risks in its effort to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile with the new Sentinel system, and has yet to create a risk management plan to guide the transition, the Government Accountability Office said in a report published Wednesday. Transition Strategy Lacks Risk Management GAO said the Air Force has created an overarching transition strategy and a site-specific plan for F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the first installation slated to convert to Sentinel; however, it has not developed a transition risk management plan, which is a leading project planning practice. Such