Trump Nominee Robert Gaucher Assumes Duties as First DRPM for Submarines

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher has begun his tenure as the Department of War’s first direct reporting portfolio manager, or DPRM, for submarines, a newly created leadership role to oversee the Navy’s nuclear submarine programs, Breaking Defense reported.

He was nominated by President Donald Trump in December and confirmed by the Senate through a voice vote in January, according to Congress.gov.

What Are Robert Gaucher’s New Responsibilities as Submarine Czar?

As the Pentagon’s submarine portfolio manager, Gaucher will oversee the acquisition and production of all U.S. nuclear submarines and coordinate with defense leaders on program priorities and resources.

“The establishment of the new DRPM Submarines elevates this critical portfolio, providing dedicated leadership that streamlines and enhances the ability of the Secretary of War, Deputy Secretary of War, and Secretary of the Navy to address the complexities of submarine construction and inform their resource decisions,” a spokesperson for the Navy told Breaking Defense.

He will also work with the director of naval reactors and collaborate with the chief of naval operations to help develop requirements for future submarines. The role includes oversight of submarine program offices and responsibility for budgeting maintenance for in-service submarines, USNI News reported.

Gaucher will report directly to Stephen Feinberg, deputy secretary of war.

Who Is Robert Gaucher?

Gaucher previously served as commander of Naval Submarine Forces and Submarine Force Atlantic, where he oversaw all Atlantic-based submarines and served as the Navy’s undersea domain lead.

A native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Gaucher graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and later earned a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Central Florida.

His operational assignments include service aboard fast attack and ballistic missile submarines. Gaucher has also served as commander of Submarine Group 9 and held multiple leadership roles across the Navy’s submarine enterprise.

