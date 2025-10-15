Kirsten Davies’ Nomination for DOD CIO Advances in Senate

The Senate Armed Services Committee has advanced the nomination of Kirsten Davies, a cybersecurity and technology leader, to serve as the Department of Defense’s chief information officer.

According to a congressional notice, the Senate panel on Thursday placed her nomination on the Senate executive calendar for consideration by the upper chamber.

President Trump nominated Davies for the position in May.

Katie Arrington, former South Carolina state lawmaker and a previous Wash100 awardee, currently performs the duties of the DOD CIO.

Who Is Kirsten Davies?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Davies served as chief information security officer, or CISO, at Unilever.

Prior to joining Unilever, she was senior vice president and CISO at The Estee Lauder Companies.

Her industry career included time as managing director and group chief security officer at Barclays; VP and deputy CISO at Hewlett-Packard; global deputy CISO at Siemens; and senior associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

The digital transformation and IT leader is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit organization.