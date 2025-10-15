Palantir logo. ICE awarded Palantir a contract for services supporting ImmigrationOS.
ICE's Office of Acquisition Management and Information Technology Division have awarded Palantir Technologies a task order to continue supporting ImmigrationOS.
Palantir Lands ICE Contract for ImmigrationOS Support

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement—particularly its Office of Acquisition Management and the Information Technology Division—has awarded Palantir Technologies a $29.9 million task order to continue providing support for the Immigration Lifecycle Operating System, or ImmigrationOS.

ICM ImmigrationOS Continued Support Contract Details

According to the award notice published on SAM.gov Friday, the contract provides for the renewal of software licenses, operations and maintenance, or O&M, services and adaptive maintenance support for ImmigrationOS, an integrated system currently used by ICE’s enforcement and removal operations, or ERO.

The contract, awarded on Sept. 25, was issued under a limited source justification citing Palantir as the sole source capable of providing the necessary supplies and services for the specialized investigative case management software.

ImmigrationOS is built on top of ICE’s Investigative Case Management, or ICM, platform, which is utilized by Homeland Security Investigations to resolve threats like drug trafficking, cybercrime and identity theft. It aligns with multiple presidential executive orders, including EO 14159 on protecting the American people against invasion and EO 13773 on combating transnational criminal organizations and international trafficking.

