Kelly Loeffler. The SBA administrator commented on the agency’s move to terminate 154 8(a) firms.
SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler commented on the agency’s move to terminate 154 Washington, D.C.-based firms under the 8(a) program following eligibility review.
Photo: Small Business Administration
//

SBA Initiates Termination Proceedings Against 154 Firms Under 8(a) Program

3 mins read

The Small Business Administration has initiated termination proceedings against 154 Washington, D.C.-based companies participating in the 8(a) Business Development Program by sending letters informing them they failed to meet economic disadvantage requirements.

SBA said Wednesday it will suspend the companies for at least 30 days before finalizing their removal from the program. The agency’s action follows an internal eligibility review conducted by its Office of Government Contracting and Business Development.

What Did the SBA Eligibility Review Find?

According to the review, SBA found that 154 firms received nearly $1.3 billion in 8(a) set-aside and sole-source contracts between fiscal years 2021 and 2024. The agency said nearly $1 billion of that total came through noncompetitive sole-source awards.

The review concluded that the firms exceeded statutory thresholds for economic disadvantage, including limits on adjusted gross income, net worth and total assets.

According to the agency, one Washington, D.C.-based 8(a) participant reported more than $35 million in total assets—more than five times the program’s eligibility cap—while continuing to pursue contracts reserved for economically disadvantaged businesses.

SBA also found that another program participant reported a net worth of at least $24 million and submitted financial statements in September 2021 showing it exceeded the total asset limit but remained in the program.

What Did SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler Say About the 8(a) Program?

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the agency is restoring integrity to federal contracting programs.

“Today, we are taking action to terminate 154 D.C. firms that received $1.3 billion in federal contracts, all of whom were allowed to stay in the 8(a) Program even when they were not economically disadvantaged. This Administration is enforcing the law – which means we’re ending DEI discrimination, rooting out abuse, and removing big companies that unfairly dominated the federal contracting marketplace to the detriment of eligible, honest small business owners,” said Loeffler, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Are SBA’s Recent 8(a) Program Actions?

SBA has expanded oversight of the 8(a) program under Loeffler’s leadership. In June 2025, SBA launched a comprehensive audit of the program to identify fraud and abuse.

In December, the agency directed approximately 4,300 8(a) firms to submit three years of financial documentation for review. The agency subsequently suspended 1,091 firms that did not comply with the request.

In January, SBA released guidance emphasizing that the use of race-based criteria in the 8(a) program violates constitutional and legal standards. The agency noted that it accepted 65 new 8(a) firms in 2025, compared with more than 2,200 accepted by the prior administration over four years.

Related Articles

U.S. Army logo. The Army redesignated PEO STRI as CPE ST3 as part of acquisition reform efforts.
Army Redesignates PEO STRI as CPE ST3 Under Acquisition Reform Initiative

The U.S. Army has redesignated the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat, or CPE ST3, DVIDS reported Friday. The Army’s latest organizational change underscores the service’s continued focus on modernization and acquisition reform. As transformation efforts move forward, defense and industry leaders will convene at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to explore the priorities shaping the future force. Register now! The move aligns the organization with the Army’s newly established portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE, structure, which aims to streamline the acquisition process and

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Noem commented about the Coast Guard's new icebreaker purchase
Coast Guard Taps Davie Defense to Expand Icebreaker Fleet With 5 New Arctic Security Cutters

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Davie Defense for the construction of five Arctic security cutters, bringing the total number of icebreakers currently on order to 11. The award marks the fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s directive to expand America’s icebreaker fleet and enhance the nation’s Arctic capability.  “America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we’re finally acting like it under President Trump. Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there,” Kristi Noem, secretary

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. HHS announced that 500 million health records have been exchanged through TEFCA.
HHS Reports 500M Records Exchanged Through TEFCA Framework

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that nearly 500 million health records have been exchanged through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, or TEFCA, up from the 10 million records reported in January 2025. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to gain insights on how AI is being operationalized across government and defense. HHS said Wednesday the announcement was made by Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and National Coordinator for Health IT Thomas Keane during the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and