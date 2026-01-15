SBA Modernizes SBIC Program With Final Rule

The Small Business Administration has published a final rule that seeks to modernize the Small Business Investment Company, or SBIC, program to drive private capital investment in critical industries.

SBA said Wednesday the final rule, which will take effect Feb. 2, eliminates certain eligibility requirements for SBIC license applications seeking access to the Expedited Subsequent Fund Evaluation Process and reduces regulatory burdens by removing obsolete provisions and improving terms and conditions that help advance SBIC investments.

According to the agency, the final rule ensures that the SBIC program remains a strong platform for funding small businesses operating in manufacturing, energy, food production and other critical industries.

“By modernizing decades-old regulations, this final rule strengthens our public-private partnership and ensures capital can flow more efficiently to qualified emerging growth companies ranging from startups to manufacturers who are powering innovation, strengthening critical supply chains, and securing America’s industrial future by building today,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

What Does SBIC Mean?

SBIC is a public-private partnership program that aims to stimulate the flow of private equity capital and long-term debt financing into U.S. small businesses to support expansion and modernization efforts.

Through the SBIC program, SBA supports small businesses by licensing and providing capital to professionally managed private equity and debt funds. SBA capital is provided as a government-guaranteed loan that matches privately raised capital. Combined with private investment, this financing expands access to capital for qualifying U.S. small businesses and startups and can improve risk-adjusted returns for investors.

In fiscal year 2025, the program recorded $53 billion in combined private capital and SBA leverage, up from $46 billion in FY 2024.

What Were the Previous SBIC Initiatives?

SBA previously implemented a series of initiatives to strengthen and expand the SBIC program.

In 2023, the SBA finalized the SBIC Investment Diversification and Growth Rule to increase access and diversify funding for small businesses and startups in underserved communities.

In January 2025, the Pentagon and SBA published the names of 18 approved Green Light funds for the SBIC Critical Technologies Initiative, which aims to strengthen national and economic security by attracting and scaling private investment into critical technology areas and component-level technologies and production processes.