SBA Working Capital Pilot Tops $150M in Manufacturer Lending

The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Working Capital Pilot Program has provided more than $150 million in lending since its launch, with most of that activity occurring over the past year as small manufacturers increasingly tap the program for flexible credit.

SBA said Monday that over $125 million of the amount has been approved since President Donald Trump took office last January, pointing to growing demand among manufacturers seeking working capital to expand operations, hire workers and strengthen domestic supply chains.

According to Kelly Loeffler, SBA’s administrator, the program is helping capital-intensive manufacturers finance growth and support reshoring efforts as part of the administration’s broader push to rebuild U.S. industrial capacity.

“The WCP is one of many SBA initiatives tailored to support America’s 600,000 small manufacturers amid the Trump Administration’s work to restore American industrial dominance,” the 2026 Wash100 Award recipient said.

How Does the Working Capital Pilot Support Small Businesses?

The Working Capital Pilot, created to complement SBA’s 7(a) and 504 loan offerings, supports both asset-based and transaction-based financing models. SBA said asset-backed loans allow businesses to borrow against inventory or receivables, while transaction-based loans can fund specific projects or orders earlier in the sales cycle, including up to 100 percent of direct costs.

SBA first outlined the pilot structure in 2024, noting that loans can reach $5 million and may be used for both domestic and international transactions. The pilot is scheduled to run through July 2027.

Why Are Manufacturers a Major Focus of WCP?

According to the SBA, small manufacturers account for more than 25 percent of the program’s portfolio and have been among its largest beneficiaries since launch.

The agency said the pilot is aligned with its broader Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, which aims to reduce regulatory barriers, expand capital access and strengthen domestic production capacity.

As part of that initiative, SBA expanded the use of the Working Capital Pilot, launched new efforts such as the Manufacturers’ Access to Revolving Credit program, and created an Office of Manufacturing and Trade to provide additional support and outreach.