Cybersecurity Executive Sean Plankey Renominated as CISA Director

President Donald Trump has renominated Sean Plankey, former director for cyber policy at the National Security Council, to serve as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Cybersecurity Executive Sean Plankey Renominated as CISA Director

Plankey was part of the list of nominations that the Trump administration had submitted to the Senate, according to a White House release published Tuesday.

He was first nominated for the CISA director position in March 2025.

NextGov/FCW reported that Plankey encountered several Senate holds on his nomination in 2025, with some driven by broader political disputes.

Who Is Sean Plankey?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Plankey most recently served as general manager of Indigo Vault and global head of cybersecurity software at WTW.

During Trump’s first term, the former U.S. Coast Guard officer served as head of cyber policy at NSC.

His government career included time as principal deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response at the Department of Energy and weapons and tactics branch chief within U.S. Cyber Command.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate previously served as public sector chief technology officer at DataRobot and chief architect for critical infrastructure at BedRock Systems.

Plankey also worked as a global cyber intelligence adviser at BP and as a strategic adviser at Option3 and CLASS zero3.

What Is CISA?

CISA is a component of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting and defending critical infrastructure and federal networks against cyberthreats.

The agency provides training, resources, exercises and guidance for cybersecurity best practices.

