Bipartisan Senate Bill to Direct Pentagon to Develop Cyber Workforce Strategy

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., have proposed a bill that would require the Department of War to develop a cybersecurity workforce strategy.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Wednesday the proposed Department of Defense Comprehensive Cyber Workforce Strategy Act aims to prioritize the recruitment and retention of cybersecurity professionals to protect federal networks from foreign adversaries and evolving cyberthreats.

“This bipartisan, commonsense bill will ensure that we have the highly skilled experts we need in place to protect against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats,” said Peters.

What Are the Provisions of the Senate DOW Cyber Workforce Strategy Bill?

According to Federal News Network, the proposed measure would require the Pentagon to submit a report on its cyber workforce strategy by the end of January 2027.

The bill calls for the department to perform a detailed analysis of the Defense Cyber Workforce Framework, including its implementation efforts, goals and milestones, as well as identify any problems or issues with regard to the framework’s implementation.

Under the legislation, the Pentagon should explore alternative personnel models; leverage talent management authorities used by other agencies; assess the use of commercial tools for tracking workforce certifications and qualifications; and work with universities and academic centers of excellence to improve talent acquisition and workforce development, according to FNN.

What Steps Is the Pentagon Taking to Advance Cyber Workforce Development?

In June 2025, Mark Gorak, Director of the department’s Cyber Academic Engagement Office, emphasized the need to expand the DOW’s cybersecurity workforce and provided updates on the CyberSkills2Work program at an event in Washington.

Gorak also highlighted the five initiatives that the DOW chief information officer is advancing to establish a “world-class” cyber workforce: qualifying personnel; mature, skills-based hiring; increasing certification and training opportunities; enhancing cyber workforce initiatives and pay flexibilities; and recognizing and addressing resource limitations.

