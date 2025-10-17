Alvin Holsey headshot. SOUTHCOM commander has announced his retirement.
Adm. Alvin Holsey, SOUTHCOM commander, is retiring at the end of 2025, according to an announcement from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Alvin Holsey / U.S. Southern Command
/

SOUTHCOM Chief Adm. Alvin Holsey Retiring at End of 2025

1 min read

Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command, will retire at the end of the 2025 after more than 37 years of service. Pete Hegseth, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, announced Holsey’s retirement Friday in a post on X.

Hegseth praised Holsey’s decades of naval leadership, saying it exemplifies the “highest standards” since his U.S. Navy commissioning.

Alvin Holsey’s Naval Career Record

A native of Fort Valley, Georgia, Holsey was commissioned through the Naval ROTC program at Morehouse College in 1988. Over his career, he commanded helicopter squadrons, led Carrier Strike Group One, and helped establish the International Maritime Security Construct, a multinational coalition to protect navigation in the Middle East.

Holsey, a four-star admiral, later served as SOUTHCOM military deputy commander before assuming the command’s leadership of U.S. military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“His tenure as military deputy commander and now commander of United States Southern Command reflects a legacy of operational excellence and strategic vision,” Hegseth said, thanking Holsey and his family for their service. 

Holsey’s retirement is scheduled less than a year after his appointment in November 2024 as SOUTHCOM chief, during which time he’s overseen a military campaign initiated by President Trump against suspected Venezuelan drug runners, The Hill reported Thursday.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. DOD issued updated guidance for the continuation of military operations amid a government shutdown.
DOD Shutdown Guidance Limits Contract Work to Pre-Funded Efforts

The Department of Defense has released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown. According to the document published Thursday, vendors who were already awarded contracts before the funding lapse may continue to perform work even if it supports non-excepted activities, but only to the extent of funds already obligated on the contract before the lapse in appropriations. The Pentagon noted that new contracts, renewals, extensions, task orders or exercised options may not be issued or executed unless they support an excepted activity. Until Congress appropriates new funds, no additional obligations can be

U.S. Space Force logo. Space Force accepts second operational delivery of the FORGE missile warning system from SciTec.
SciTec’s FORGE Missile Warning System Achieves Space Force Operational Acceptance

The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec. The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy. New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters. “With FORGE processing we’re

John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide. “Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If