Space Force logo. The U.S. Space Force announced that the MWT Epoch 2 satellites passed preliminary design review
The 10-satellite Missile Warning and Tracking Epoch 2 constellation that BAE Systems is developing for the U.S. Space Force has cleared preliminary design review and will advance toward critical design review.
Logo: U.S. Space Force / Wikipedia
//

BAE Systems-Made Missile Tracking Satellites for Space Force Pass Preliminary Design Review

2 mins read

A 10-satellite missile warning and tracking constellation that BAE Systems is developing for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has cleared preliminary design review.

SSC said Monday that the System Delta 84’s Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking, or MWT, Epoch 2 program will now transition to the next phase of development.

“Using advanced digital tools allowed us to ensure the design is sound and ready for the next phase, which is the Critical Design Review planned for this summer,” 1st Lt. Sabrina Taylor, chief systems engineer for SYD 84 Epoch 2, shared. “Collectively, we are demonstrating we can move quickly while maintaining technical excellence.”

BAE Systems-Made Missile Tracking Satellites for Space Force Pass Preliminary Design Review

Space Force leaders will share updates and future plans to strengthen U.S. capability to defend assets and the homeland from orbit at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Secure your tickets today.

What Is the Missile Warning and Tracking Epoch 2 Program?

MWT Epoch 2 is a 10-satellite constellation that will be deployed in medium Earth orbit to track missile threats around the world.  

According to SSC, the constellation will integrate into the broader national missile defense architecture to strengthen resilience and enhance U.S. capability to detect a wide range of threats, including maneuvering hypersonic missiles.

“In today’s world, speed and innovation are essential to our national defense,” Lt. Col. Brandon Castillo, system program manager for SYD 84 Epoch 2, commented. “Our team is delivering to outpace the threat. This expanded constellation will provide the global coverage needed to protect our Nation, service members, Allies, and partners from the most advanced missiles.”

BAE Systems won a $1.2 billion contract in June 2025 to develop the 10 MWT Epoch 2 satellites, with initial deliveries expected beginning in fiscal year 2029. Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems designed Epoch 1 satellites, which are expected to be launched in late 2026.

What Is SYD 84?

System Delta 84 is a Space Systems Command unit responsible for advancing missile warning and tracking capabilities for the U.S. Space Force. The unit was formally activated in July 2025 during a ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Related Articles

Parag Thakker. The OMNI Federal CEO spoke during the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit
Digital Twins and AI in GovCon: Transforming Defense Manufacturing and Operations

As artificial intelligence reshapes government and industry, one emerging concept is gaining significant attention among technology leaders: digital twinning. By combining AI with advanced modeling and real-time data, organizations can create virtual replicas of physical systems, from manufacturing lines to sensor networks, enabling faster innovation, smarter decision-making and improved operational performance. Learn more about how GovCons are using AI to supercharge digital twins at the upcoming 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. The event will bring together government and industry leaders to explore emerging AI capabilities, including how technologies such as digital twins can strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

Becky Beers. The Air Force colonel has been named acting DAF chief information security officer.
Col. Becky Beers Named Acting Air Force CISO

Col. Becky Beers has been named acting chief information security officer at the Department of the Air Force. In a LinkedIn post, Beers said she will serve as acting CISO within the Office of the DAF Chief Information Officer. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear sessions exploring how advanced technologies can help maintain an edge in the air and space domains and the strategies leaders are developing to address emerging challenges. Sign up now to save your seat. Who Is Col. Becky Beers? Beers is a U.S. Air Force officer with

Drones. JIATF 401 has issued a guide outlining the technologies used to detect drone threats and measures to protect privacy.
Army-Led Task Force Issues Guide on Counter-Drone Tech, Privacy Protections

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, has released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats and the legal framework governing their use while protecting individual privacy. As the threat from small drones continues to evolve, the defense community is advancing new counter-drone capabilities to help protect personnel and critical infrastructure. These developments are shaping ongoing conversations about the future of Army operations and emerging technologies. Register now to join the discussion at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Which Sensor Technologies Detect Drone Threats? The Department of War said Monday the publication, titled “Counter-UAS