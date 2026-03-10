A 10-satellite missile warning and tracking constellation that BAE Systems is developing for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has cleared preliminary design review.

SSC said Monday that the System Delta 84’s Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking, or MWT, Epoch 2 program will now transition to the next phase of development.

“Using advanced digital tools allowed us to ensure the design is sound and ready for the next phase, which is the Critical Design Review planned for this summer,” 1st Lt. Sabrina Taylor, chief systems engineer for SYD 84 Epoch 2, shared. “Collectively, we are demonstrating we can move quickly while maintaining technical excellence.”

What Is the Missile Warning and Tracking Epoch 2 Program?

MWT Epoch 2 is a 10-satellite constellation that will be deployed in medium Earth orbit to track missile threats around the world.

According to SSC, the constellation will integrate into the broader national missile defense architecture to strengthen resilience and enhance U.S. capability to detect a wide range of threats, including maneuvering hypersonic missiles.

“In today’s world, speed and innovation are essential to our national defense,” Lt. Col. Brandon Castillo, system program manager for SYD 84 Epoch 2, commented. “Our team is delivering to outpace the threat. This expanded constellation will provide the global coverage needed to protect our Nation, service members, Allies, and partners from the most advanced missiles.”

BAE Systems won a $1.2 billion contract in June 2025 to develop the 10 MWT Epoch 2 satellites, with initial deliveries expected beginning in fiscal year 2029. Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems designed Epoch 1 satellites, which are expected to be launched in late 2026.

What Is SYD 84?

System Delta 84 is a Space Systems Command unit responsible for advancing missile warning and tracking capabilities for the U.S. Space Force. The unit was formally activated in July 2025 during a ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base.