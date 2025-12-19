Rocket Lab’s Electron Rocket Lifts Off DOW R&D Satellites

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket has launched four Department of War research and development satellites into low Earth orbit under the Space Test Program S30 mission.

The Electron vehicle lifted off on Thursday from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia, SSC said that day, adding that satellite operators are expected to begin initial on-orbit checkout activities in the days following deployment to confirm spacecraft health and functionality.

Launch services for STP-S30 were procured through the Rocket Systems Launch Program under the Orbital Services Program-4 contract. Initially scheduled for spring 2026, the launch was advanced by approximately five months. The earlier timeline was attributed to the coordinated execution of programs and the availability of responsive commercial launch services.

The STP-S30 mission is managed by SSC’s System Delta 89 Innovation and Prototyping Program Office and supports technology demonstrations intended to inform future Space Force operational systems. It was conducted with support from NASA, The Aerospace Corp. and SSC’s newly activated System Delta 80.

Why Did SSC Stand Up System Delta 80?

One day prior to the STP-S30 announcement, SSC formally recognized the activation of SYD 80 during a ceremony at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new delta consolidates acquisition and execution responsibilities across the Assured Access to Space portfolio.

SYD 80 includes six system program directorates covering the National Security Space Launch; the Rocket Systems Launch Program; launch and test range systems; and servicing, mobility and logistics programs.

The delta was officially established in October.