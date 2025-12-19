Rocket Lab logo. An Electron spacecraft launched DOW satellites under the STP-S30 mission.
A Rocket Lab Electron spacecraft launched DOW satellites under the STP-S30 mission.
Photo: Rocket Lab
//

Rocket Lab’s Electron Rocket Lifts Off DOW R&D Satellites

2 mins read

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket has launched four Department of War research and development satellites into low Earth orbit under the Space Test Program S30 mission.

The Electron vehicle lifted off on Thursday from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia, SSC said that day, adding that satellite operators are expected to begin initial on-orbit checkout activities in the days following deployment to confirm spacecraft health and functionality.

Rocket Lab's Electron Rocket Lifts Off DOW R&D Satellites

Learn about all of the latest DOW R&D endeavors at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29, including an expert panel discussion on space-based IT!

Launch services for STP-S30 were procured through the Rocket Systems Launch Program under the Orbital Services Program-4 contract. Initially scheduled for spring 2026, the launch was advanced by approximately five months. The earlier timeline was attributed to the coordinated execution of programs and the availability of responsive commercial launch services.

The STP-S30 mission is managed by SSC’s System Delta 89 Innovation and Prototyping Program Office and supports technology demonstrations intended to inform future Space Force operational systems. It was conducted with support from NASA, The Aerospace Corp. and SSC’s newly activated System Delta 80.

Why Did SSC Stand Up System Delta 80?

One day prior to the STP-S30 announcement, SSC formally recognized the activation of SYD 80 during a ceremony at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new delta consolidates acquisition and execution responsibilities across the Assured Access to Space portfolio.

SYD 80 includes six system program directorates covering the National Security Space Launch; the Rocket Systems Launch Program; launch and test range systems; and servicing, mobility and logistics programs.

The delta was officially established in October.

Related Articles

Kirsten Davies. The cybersecurity leader received Senate confirmation for the Pentagon CIO role.
Senate Confirms Kirsten Davies as Pentagon CIO

The Senate has confirmed Kirsten Davies, a technology and cybersecurity leader, as the Department of War’s chief information officer.  Be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Sign up today to save your spot. DefenseScoop reported that the upper chamber on Thursday voted 53-43 to confirm Davies for the CIO role. Her nomination was part of a broader slate of federal government nominees approved en bloc by the Senate. What Are Kirsten Davies’ Top Priorities as Pentagon CIO? During

White House. President Trump signed an executive order that calls for the return of astronauts to the lunar surface by 2028.
Executive Order Targets 2028 Moon Landing

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that calls for the return of American astronauts to the moon by 2028 as part of efforts to ensure U.S. leadership in space exploration, commerce and security. Discover how leaders and experts are tackling evolving threats and driving innovation in the air and space domains at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air & Space Summit, scheduled for July 2026. Reserve your seat today! In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said the EO also calls for the establishment of initial components of a permanent outpost on the moon by 2030.

Dan Bongino. The FBI deputy director will depart the bureau in January.
Dan Bongino to Leave FBI Deputy Director Role

Dan Bongino will leave his post as FBI deputy director in January, ending a tenure that began earlier this year. Bongino confirmed his departure in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday. He did not cite a reason for his exit or outline future plans. “I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you,” Bongino said. “God bless America, and all those who defend Her.” When Did Dan Bongino Become FBI Deputy Director? Bongino was selected in February by FBI Director Kash Patel to serve as the bureau’s second-highest-ranking official.  Patel described