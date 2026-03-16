The State Department is inviting representatives from the U.S. commercial space sector to participate in roundtable discussions and meetings focused on advancing U.S. leadership in space.

The State Department’s push to engage commercial space stakeholders on global policy and market access highlights the growing role of industry in shaping the future of the space economy. To learn more about the capabilities and opportunities shaping national security across air and space domains, join the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Reserve your spot today!

In a March 9 notice, the department said the discussions aim to gather feedback from commercial space stakeholders on how the U.S. government can strengthen the country’s leadership in the global space economy.

Interested participants must submit materials by March 23 to express interest in joining the discussions.

State officials plan to host the engagements between April 1 and Dec. 31, including sessions scheduled alongside major international space events. One of the primary venues will be the 2026 Space Symposium, scheduled for April 13–17 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to the department, the engagement effort supports an executive order that seeks to promote competition in the commercial space industry and another EO that calls for the return of American astronauts to the moon by 2028 to ensure U.S. leadership in space exploration, commerce and security.

What Topics Will the Roundtables Address?

The State Department will host the sessions through its Office of Space Affairs, with participation expected from the Office of Space Commerce. During the Space Symposium, officials plan to organize two roundtable sessions focused on barriers and opportunities for domestic and foreign investment in the U.S. space economy and frameworks that could enable the development of a commercial lunar economy.

Additional discussions may address issues such as foreign market access, regulatory alignment and international best practices for commercial space activities.

Who Is Eligible to Participate?

The State Department is seeking participants with significant experience in the space sector who currently work for U.S. commercial space companies, trade associations or organizations involved in international space activities.

Applicants should demonstrate knowledge of international space law and regulatory frameworks, foreign policy considerations affecting the commercial space industry and strategies related to export markets, supply chain security and foreign investment in the U.S. space sector.

Selected participants may also request private meetings with the Office of Space Affairs and the Office of Space Commerce during the Space Symposium or other international events. Participants will not receive compensation for travel or participation.

Applicants must submit a 300-word description of their organization, a 500-word summary of the event request and discussion topics and a curriculum vitae to be considered for participation.