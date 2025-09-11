Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has introduced a new legislative framework that aims to boost U.S. global standing in artificial intelligence .

The SCCT said Wednesday the plan involves five pillars or guiding principles to steer the Congress’ actions on AI policy. The framework also advocates for a minimal regulatory strategy to ensure safe AI deployment while addressing potential threats.

SANDBOX Act

Through the first pillar, “Unleash American Innovation and Long-Term Growth,” Cruz introduces the Strengthening Artificial Intelligence Normalization and Diffusion By Oversight and eXperimentation—or SANDBOX—Act. The legislation proposes a regulatory “sandbox” enabling developers to apply for waivers or modifications to outdated regulations that could impede their ability to experiment with and deploy AI technologies. The Office of Science and Technology Policy will be tasked with coordinating with federal agencies to assess these requests.

The bill, which aligns with the government’s AI Action plan, involves safeguards to address risks associated with health, public safety or fraud.

Comments From Ted Cruz

“Following this new AI framework can turbocharge economic activity, cut through bureaucratic red tape and empower American AI developers while protecting human flourishing. The SANDBOX Act is the first step. It embraces our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and gives AI developers the room to create while still mitigating any health or consumer risks,” stated Cruz.

“The AI framework and SANDBOX Act ensure AI is defined by American values of defending human dignity, protecting free speech and encouraging innovation,” Cruz added.