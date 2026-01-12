Tim Kosiba Named NSA Deputy Director

The National Security Agency has announced the appointment of Tim Kosiba, a more than 30-year intelligence community veteran, as the 21st deputy director.

NSA said Friday Kosiba will help U.S. defense and intelligence agencies formulate national security policies and position NSA as an integrated mission partner to help the U.S. maintain an advantage against foreign threats.

In this capacity, he will also lead strategy execution, manage the senior civilian leadership and guide operations.

What Are Lt. Gen. William Hartman’s Thoughts on Tim Kosiba’s Appointment?

Lt. Gen. William Hartman, who is performing the duties of NSA director and chief, Central Security Service, welcomed Kosiba back to the agency. He described Kosiba as a people-focused leader whose extensive experience over a 33-year federal career makes him well-suited for the deputy director position.

“I am confident that Tim will continue to drive and guide us in our critical foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we advance our efforts to protect national security interests,” added Hartman, who is also acting commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

Who Is Tim Kosiba?

Kosiba started his career at NSA as technical director for the Joint Functional Component Command for Network Warfare.

He has held roles of increasing responsibility at the agency, including technical director for the Requirements and Targeting Office within the Tailored Access Operations organization; deputy director of the NSA/CSS Commercial Solutions Center; chief of computer network operations; and deputy commander of NSA Georgia. He also played a key role in the implementation of NSA’s Cyber Security Policy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kosiba previously served as a board member of the National Cybersecurity Center, principal cyber adviser at Savannah River National Laboratory and member of Forgepoint Capital’s cybersecurity advisory council. In 2022, he was named CEO of Bracket F, the government arm of cloud security company Redacted.