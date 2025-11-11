Tom Harker Appointed DOD Deputy CFO

Tom Harker announced on LinkedIn Monday that he has been officially named deputy chief financial officer of the Department of Defense.

According to Harker, he has been tasked with overseeing the department’s first-ever clean audit and will implement enhancements to business processes and systems to boost transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and audit readiness.

Who Is Tom Harker?

Harker is a seasoned executive and government leader with extensive experience in federal service, military operations and private-sector consulting. He currently serves as president of Harker Group, providing strategic guidance to corporations, partnerships and government entities while serving on boards of directors and advisory councils.

In government, he held various senior leadership roles while with the Department of the Navy. He served as acting secretary of the Navy, as well as assistant secretary and CFO. He was also under secretary of defense comptroller and CFO of the DOD.

His prior experience includes executive financial leadership roles at the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Coast Guard. He also held senior positions in private-sector consulting at Grant Thornton and served as a policy analyst at the Office of Management and Budget.

Harker began his career in the Coast Guard, progressing from ensign to senior operational and financial management positions, combining operational leadership with strategic financial oversight to enhance organizational effectiveness across military and civilian sectors.