The Department of the Treasury has partnered with the GSA to launch the Savings Award for Verified Efficiencies, or SAVE, Program to reduce wasteful federal contract spending. The joint initiative aims to deliver considerable savings while keeping focus on mission readiness, Treasury said Wednesday.

Building on Defend the Spend Success

The SAVE Program builds on lessons from GSA’s Defend the Spend initiative, which highlighted ways to use federal contracting funds more efficiently. Treasury has expanded the model to involve federal employees in savings initiatives and recognize and reward them for their efforts.

Under the SAVE program, Treasury GS and GS-equivalent employees not classified under the Senior Executive Service may propose contract cancellations, descopes or other cost-reduction measures within their program areas. If the approved proposals generate verified savings, employees can earn awards of up to 5 percent of the savings, at a maximum of $10,000 per contract action.

Treasury & GSA Leaders on Collaborating

“Through this strengthened partnership, Treasury and GSA are setting a new standard for responsible stewardship of public funds. Together, we are building a cost-saving model that can be scaled across government. We look forward to working with our partners across the Trump Administration to ensure that every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely and efficiently,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

GSA Acting Administrator Mike Rigas called the initiative an example of strong interagency collaboration. “By empowering frontline federal employees to act decisively on wasteful contracts, we are driving a cultural shift toward greater accountability and efficiency government wide,” he explained.

“Through this incentive program, the initiative places the tool directly in the hands of federal workers across agencies. By rewarding the federal workforce, we are democratizing savings efforts across government and strengthening our collective role as responsible fiduciaries to the American taxpayer,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner.