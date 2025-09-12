Treasury logo. Treasury partnered with GSA to launch the SAVE program to eliminate wasteful contract spending.
Treasury partnered with GSA to launch the SAVE program to eliminate wasteful contract spending.
Josh Gruenbaum/Federal Acquisition Service, GSA
/

Treasury, GSA Launch SAVE Program to Curb Wasteful Contract Spending

2 mins read

The Department of the Treasury has partnered with the GSA to launch the Savings Award for Verified Efficiencies, or SAVE, Program to reduce wasteful federal contract spending. The joint initiative aims to deliver considerable savings while keeping focus on mission readiness, Treasury said Wednesday.

Building on Defend the Spend Success

The SAVE Program builds on lessons from GSA’s Defend the Spend initiative, which highlighted ways to use federal contracting funds more efficiently. Treasury has expanded the model to involve federal employees in savings initiatives and recognize and reward them for their efforts.

Under the SAVE program, Treasury GS and GS-equivalent employees not classified under the Senior Executive Service may propose contract cancellations, descopes or other cost-reduction measures within their program areas. If the approved proposals generate verified savings, employees can earn awards of up to 5 percent of the savings, at a maximum of $10,000 per contract action.

Learn more about innovative federal contracting vehicles at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on November 12!

Treasury & GSA Leaders on Collaborating

“Through this strengthened partnership, Treasury and GSA are setting a new standard for responsible stewardship of public funds. Together, we are building a cost-saving model that can be scaled across government. We look forward to working with our partners across the Trump Administration to ensure that every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely and efficiently,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

GSA Acting Administrator Mike Rigas called the initiative an example of strong interagency collaboration. “By empowering frontline federal employees to act decisively on wasteful contracts, we are driving a cultural shift toward greater accountability and efficiency government wide,” he explained.

“Through this incentive program, the initiative places the tool directly in the hands of federal workers across agencies. By rewarding the federal workforce, we are democratizing savings efforts across government and strengthening our collective role as responsible fiduciaries to the American taxpayer,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

Related Articles

Energy Department logo. A $134 million total funding was awarded for fusion energy research
Energy Department Awards $134M for Fusion Energy Research Projects

The Department of Energy is providing a total of $134 million in funding for new research projects selected under its two programs aimed at keeping the United States’ lead in the fusion energy technology development.  The funding seeks to strengthen collaboration between the private fusion industry, DOE national laboratories and universities, accelerating progress in fusion research and innovation, the department said Wednesday. FIRE Team Awards The awards include $128 million for seven research teams chosen for the Fusion Innovative Research Engine, or FIRE, collaboratives of national labs and academic institutions. The FIRE teams’ projects aim to build a national fusion

MITRE logo. MITRE published a paper proposing the development of a digital acquisition policy sandbox for the DAS.
MITRE: Defense Acquisition System Needs Digital Acquisition Policy Sandbox to Address Policy Shifts

MITRE is proposing the development of a digital acquisition policy sandbox, or DAPS, to help the Defense Acquisition System address challenges brought by a new wave of changes in statutes, executive orders, or EOs, and departmental policies in a new paper published Friday. Titled The Defense Acquisition System Digital Acquisition Policy Sandbox, the paper says the DAS can take advantage of the diagnostic platform to effectively maneuver through the changes and lessen program disruptions. Ensure you’re part of the discussion about the latest defense acquisition reforms at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit on October

Office of the Director of National Intelligence's logo. ODNI is making agency reductions
ODNI Planning Job Cuts at Intelligence Coordination Centers

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is mulling an overhaul of its National Counterintelligence and Security Center, or NCSC, and the National Counterterrorism Center, also known as NCTC, according to several current and former officials. Both the NCSC and NCTC experienced job cuts, with more on the way, unnamed sources knowledgeable about the matter said in an interview with Defense One.  ODNI leaders will take the stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2. The event will feature discussions on emerging threats, technological advancements and other factors that impact the intelligence community. Get your