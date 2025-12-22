Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey. The Air Force’s PEO CB3M has been nominated as military deputy within theAF Acquisition Office.
President Trump nominated Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, the U.S. Air Force’s PEO CB3M, to serve as the next military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Technology and Logistics.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey Nominated for Air Force Acquisition Military Deputy Role

President Donald Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, the U.S. Air Force’s program executive officer for command, control, communications and battle management, to serve as the next military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Technology and Logistics.

In a general officer announcement published Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, announced that Cropsey is also up for promotion to the rank of lieutenant general.

If confirmed, Cropsey will succeed Lt. Gen. Dale White, who was confirmed by the Senate for promotion to the rank of general to serve in the newly-created role of direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapons systems, the Air and Space Forces Magazine reported.

White’s nomination was announced in November.

Who Is Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey?

Cropsey has been serving as PEO C3BM since September 2022. In this capacity, he helps align acquisition authorities and technical architecture to facilitate the delivery of decision advantage capabilities through the USAF’s Battle Network.

Before taking on his current role, he served as director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC, and as director of international affairs within Air Force Materiel Command.

His previous roles include senior military assistant within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics; senior materiel leader and head of the ICBM Directorate within the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center; and senior materiel leader of the Advanced Programs Division within AFLCMC’s Armament Directorate.

Cropsey is a certified Level III engineer and program manager who held key acquisition, engineering and sustainment positions on Air Force conventional and nuclear weapon systems.

The U.S. Air Force Academy engineering mechanics graduate holds a master’s degree in materials science from Michigan State University.

