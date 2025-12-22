President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that tasks federal agencies to clear the 7.125 to 7.4 gigahertz band for commercial 6G.

In a White House fact sheet published Friday, the memorandum aims to ensure U.S. leadership in the global race for 6G, which is expected to serve a pivotal role in artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technologies over the next decade.

How Will the US Achieve Global Leadership in 6G?

Agencies have 12 months to submit relocation plans for federal systems in the lower 7 GHz to free up the spectrum while reinforcing national security, according to the document.

The memorandum also directs assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information to work with the assistants to the president for economic policy and science and technology to study the possible relocation of critical systems in 2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz for 6G use.

The White House said the memorandum ensures that American companies and firms from allied nations have access to the bands they need for 6G network development. Additionally, the president wants the secretary of state and other government officials to advance 6G through diplomatic engagements.

The memorandum aligns with the technology prosperity deals that the United States government signed with Japan and South Korea in October to advance science and technology cooperation. Under the deals, Washington will work with Tokyo and Seoul to promote secure and trusted 6G networks.