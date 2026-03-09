The Trump administration has released its cyber strategy, outlining a government-wide effort to strengthen national cyber defenses while expanding offensive capabilities to counter foreign threats.

The strategy, published by the White House on Friday, calls for greater coordination between federal agencies and the private sector, emphasizing investment in advanced technologies and the use of U.S. cyber capabilities to defend national interests.

By utilizing every instrument of national power, the administration intends to “act swiftly, deliberately, and proactively to disable cyber threats.”

What Are the Key Pillars of Trump’s Cyber Strategy?

The strategy outlines six policy pillars designed to guide federal cybersecurity priorities and implementation:

Shaping adversary behavior , including using the full suite of defensive and offensive cyber operations to disrupt hostile networks and deter attacks against U.S. systems.

, including using the full suite of defensive and offensive cyber operations to disrupt hostile networks and deter attacks against U.S. systems. Streamlining cybersecurity regulations to reduce industry compliance burdens while aligning regulatory requirements with evolving threats.

to reduce industry compliance burdens while aligning regulatory requirements with evolving threats. Modernizing federal government networks , including by adopting zero trust architecture, post-quantum cryptography and artificial intelligence -enabled cybersecurity tools to improve threat detection and system resilience.

federal government , including by adopting architecture, and -enabled cybersecurity tools to improve threat detection and system resilience. Strengthening protections for critical infrastructure sectors by securing supply chains and reducing reliance on technology vendors considered potential security risks.

by securing supply chains and reducing reliance on technology vendors considered potential security risks. Protecting national intellectual advantage , securing the AI technology stack and promoting innovation in AI security, and advancing secure blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies to sustain superiority in critical and emerging technologies.

, securing the AI technology stack and promoting innovation in AI security, and advancing secure blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies to sustain superiority in critical and emerging technologies. Taking advantage of programs aimed at developing the cybersecurity workforce, citing the need for a stronger talent pipeline across government, industry and academia.

How Does It Compare With the Biden Cyber Strategy?

The Trump strategy builds on several priorities also outlined in the Biden administration’s 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy, including securing critical infrastructure and strengthening federal network defenses.

However, the new framework places a stronger emphasis on offensive cyber operations, deregulation, deterrence and national security. The new strategy will guide future policy actions and resourcing through follow-on policy vehicles.