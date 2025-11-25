The White House. The White House issued a new AI executive order centered on the Genesis Mission initiative.
The White House issued an executive order on an artificial intelligence initiative to support research and accelerate scientific discovery.
Trump Signs EO Establishing Genesis Mission to Bolster AI Use for Scientific Research

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the Genesis Mission, a national effort to use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI.

What Is Genesis Mission?

The order, issued Monday, directs Energy Secretary Chris Wright to bring together data, high-performance computing and scientific expertise across all national laboratories into a coordinated system, with the aim to enhance federal research and development activities.

According to the White House, scientific progress has slowed and new drug approvals have declined despite rising research budgets. The EO noted that AI tools can analyze experiments and accelerate the production of data.

The Department of Energy will also establish a closed-loop AI experimentation platform linking supercomputers with data resources to generate scientific foundation models and support robotic laboratories.

“Throughout history, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation’s brightest minds and industries have answered the call when their nation needed them,” Wright stated on Monday. “Today, the United States is calling on them once again. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Genesis Mission will unleash the full power of our National Laboratories, supercomputers, and data resources to ensure that America is the global leader in artificial intelligence and to usher in a new golden era of American discovery.”

The EO builds on earlier policies that the Trump administration has introduced to strengthen U.S. superiority in AI globally. In July, the White House published the AI Action Plan to remove red tape and regulations that hinder innovation. Trump also issued an EO to streamline the authorization of AI data center construction on federal lands.

