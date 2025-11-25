Vice Adm. Richard Correll, commander of STRATCOM. Correll previously served as deputy commander of STRATCOM
Vice Adm. Richard Correll, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, said in his confirmation hearing that the combatant command needs more B-21 bombers.
Vice Adm. Richard Correll/U.S. Strategic Command
//

Senate Confirms Richard Correll as New STRATCOM Commander

2 mins read

The Senate confirmed Vice Adm. Richard Correll’s nomination as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command during a voice vote Thursday, according to congressional records.

Correll succeeds Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, who has led the combatant command since 2022.

Who Is STRATCOM’s New Commander?

Correll joined STRATCOM as director of plans and policy and then later became its deputy commander, a role he has held for three years.

An experienced submariner, Correll has commanded USS Topeka, Submarine Squadron 11 and Submarine Group 7. He has also deployed aboard the USS Henry M. Jackson, USS Hyman G. Rickover and USS Buffalo.

His staff assignments include director of strategic integration within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and as military assistant for the under secretary of defense for policy and the deputy under secretary of defense for strategy plans and forces.

What Are Richard Correll’s Priorities as STRATCOM Commander?

STRATCOM is responsible for missile threat assessment, nuclear operations, and nuclear command, control and communications. The command oversaw Operation Midnight Hammer in June, which included long-range B-2 stealth bomber strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Stratcom units have also been conducting B-52 flights near Latin America, according to DefenseScoop.

During his confirmation hearing, Correll echoed his predecessor’s assessment that the command needs more B-21 bombers.

“I agree with Gen. Cotton’s assessment, and I believe he’s been on the record saying between 140 and 150 B-21s,” he told lawmakers. He also added that the B-52 life-extension program is essential to deterrence, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported.

In his written statement, he also highlighted the need to build the nation’s electronic warfare capabilities

“As demonstrated in recent exercises, deficiencies continue to be repeated, which range from the lack of the availability of high-end training equipment to the infrequency of training opportunities across the force,” he explained. “Training deficiencies, coupled with shortcomings in blue force capabilities, contribute to the force’s inability to maintain previous [electro-magnetic spectrum] advantages.”

Related Articles

The White House. The White House issued a new AI executive order centered on the Genesis Mission initiative.
Trump Signs EO Establishing Genesis Mission to Bolster AI Use for Scientific Research

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the Genesis Mission, a national effort to use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI. Learn how government, military and industry are utilizing AI to process data and carry out complex missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. The event will bring together AI experts from public and private sectors to identify new use cases in insightful speeches and panel discussions and build new partnerships. Secure your tickets as early as today! What Is Genesis Mission? The order, issued Monday,

US Army logo. The Army issued its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement SUAS program.
Army Issues Second Sources Sought Notification for Company-Level SUAS

The U.S. Army has released its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement, or CoLvl DR, Small Uncrewed Aircraft System program. Join industry leaders and government officials at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Attendees will gain insights into how the revitalized Army is modernizing technology, streamlining contracting and strengthening a unified network. The Army said Monday the SSN seeks to leverage industry innovation to advance SUAS technologies and fast-track their deployment to troops. The solicitation aims to determine how vendors’ software supports the Army’s Uncrewed Vehicle Control and Software Product Development Services initiatives, enabling

Starliner. NASA has revised its commercial crew contract with Boeing.
NASA Restructures Boeing Starliner Crew Transport Contract

NASA has revised its commercial crew contract with Boeing, changing the number of committed Starliner flights and shifting the program’s next mission to an uncrewed demonstration as certification work continues. What Has Changed in the Boeing Commercial Crew Contract? NASA said Monday that under the modified Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract, it will order four Starliner flights to the International Space Station, with two additional flights retained as options. The original 2014 contract had envisioned up to six crewed rotations. The Starliner-1 mission will now launch without astronauts on board and carry cargo to the station while validating propulsion system