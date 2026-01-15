Golden Dome missile system. The University of Arizona and Precise Systems will compete for Golden Dome contracts
The University of Arizona will share its space science expertise to Precise Systems, which is competing for Golden Dome contracts under the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense vehicle.
Photo: bborriss / Adobe Stock
University of Arizona, Precise Systems Team Up for $151B SHIELD Contract Vehicle

The University of Arizona has joined a team led by Maryland-headquartered defense technology company Precise Systems to compete for task orders under the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, contract vehicle.

The university said Wednesday that its participation in SHIELD, which supports the establishment of the Golden Dome multi-layer missile defense system, aligns with the U of A Office of Research and Partnerships’ national defense focus.

“At the University of Arizona, we view national security as one of the grand challenges of our time and a call to action for public research universities,” Tomas Diaz de la Rubia, the university’s senior vice president for research and partnerships.

“Partnerships like this one with Precise Systems are essential, as they enable us to connect our expertise in space science and satellite systems, hypersonics, quantum technologies and cybersecurity with mission needs to succeed in an increasingly complex global landscape,” Diaz de la Rubia continued.

What Capabilities Will the University of Arizona Offer to the Golden Dome?

The U of A offers its expertise in space sciences to the program. The university said it is home to experts in directed energy, optical sciences, and spectrum and information dominance.

It has also launched multiple projects to support secure communications, critical infrastructure, military readiness and economic resilience.

What Is Precise Systems’ Role in the SHIELD Contract?

Precise Systems, a Bluestone Investment Partners portfolio company, is one of the companies named in the second tranche of SHIELD awards in November. Other awardees include Lockheed Martin, Leidos, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, CGI Federal and General Dynamics Information Technology.

