The Department of the Army has issued a memorandum requiring all commands and organizations to transition business and readiness data assets to the Army Vantage platform as part of an enterprise-wide modernization push.

Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, signed the memorandum on Friday, outlining the service’s plan to centralize Title 10 data into Vantage to enhance decision-making, strengthen readiness and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence across operations.

Data Modernization Improves Decision-Making

The Army said data is a strategic asset and that consolidating disparate data sources into Vantage marks more than a technical upgrade. The shift is intended to enable leaders at every level to access trusted, timely information, allowing them to make faster and more informed decisions in support of operational advantage.

The memorandum stressed that the transition is not optional, calling it a strategic imperative. It emphasized the platform’s role in providing secure, scalable and integrated data operations for business and readiness activities.

Implementation Timeline

Under the directive, all Army commands, service component commands, direct reporting units and headquarters elements must provide transition plans to Vantage within 90 days. Full migration to the platform is expected by March 31, 2026.

To support the process, the memorandum instructs commands to work with their command chief data and analytics offices to identify critical data sets, ensure governance compliance and secure final approval from the Army’s chief data and analytics officer. Exception requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis and adjudicated based on factors such as cost, mission impact and cybersecurity risk.

Foundation for Artificial Intelligence

Vantage, which has already become the Army’s primary hub for consolidating Title 10 data, will serve as the foundation for feeding AI algorithms designed to enhance readiness and business operations. The platform is integrated with the Army Data Catalog and Army Data Marketplace, giving soldiers and leaders access to curated, enterprise-approved data products.

The memorandum builds on earlier Army data guidance issued in 2024 and 2025, including directives on enterprise product definitions, data stewardship roles and low-code/no-code development practices.