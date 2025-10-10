US, Finland Partner on Arctic Security Cutter Development

The United States and Finland will jointly construct up to four Arctic security cutters—dubbed ASCs—under a recently signed memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening shipbuilding collaboration and enhancing Arctic defense capabilities. Under the agreement, the first four cutters will be built in Finnish shipyards, followed by the transfer of Finnish expertise to support the construction of up to seven additional vessels in the United States, the White House said.

Presidential Authorization

The partnership stems from a memorandum signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, temporarily authorizing the foreign construction of ASCs to address urgent national security needs in the Arctic. Trump directed the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a phased plan that allows for the onshoring of ASC production, ensuring future cutters are built domestically once the necessary industrial capacity is established. He described foreign construction as a time-limited bridge to close capability gaps while bolstering domestic shipbuilding expertise.

The Coast Guard is a part of DHS during peacetime. Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 will bring together influential voices from across government and industry to explore how innovation, technology and collaboration are strengthening national resilience. Don’t miss your chance to hear directly from DHS and Coast Guard leaders driving the future of homeland security — register today.

Arctic Leadership

Trump framed the move as part of a broader push to restore America’s status as a great Arctic power as adversaries increase their presence in the region. His earlier initiatives included a 2020 memorandum accelerating icebreaker construction and new funding under his proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which allocates nearly $9 billion for heavy, medium and light ASCs.

“We need icebreakers in the U.S. And if we can get some inexpensively, I’d like to do that,” Trump said in remarks included in the White House fact sheet.

The new authorization will remain in effect for four years, unless extended or terminated earlier by presidential action.

Expanding the Arctic Fleet

The initiative comes as the Coast Guard’s operational Arctic fleet remains limited, with only two ice-capable cutters currently in service — one commissioned in 1976 and another recently converted from commercial use. The service estimates that at least nine ASCs are needed to sustain year-round Arctic operations and protect U.S. sovereignty amid growing competition in the region.