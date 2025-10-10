Arctic military presence. The US and Finland agreed to build new Arctic security cutters.
The United States and Finland have finalized an agreement to build new Arctic security cutters, beginning with up to four vessels in Finnish shipyards.
Photo/Pixabay
/

US, Finland Partner on Arctic Security Cutter Development

3 mins read

The United States and Finland will jointly construct up to four Arctic security cutters—dubbed ASCs—under a recently signed memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening shipbuilding collaboration and enhancing Arctic defense capabilities. Under the agreement, the first four cutters will be built in Finnish shipyards, followed by the transfer of Finnish expertise to support the construction of up to seven additional vessels in the United States, the White House said.

US, Finland Partner on Arctic Security Cutter Development

Presidential Authorization

The partnership stems from a memorandum signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, temporarily authorizing the foreign construction of ASCs to address urgent national security needs in the Arctic. Trump directed the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a phased plan that allows for the onshoring of ASC production, ensuring future cutters are built domestically once the necessary industrial capacity is established. He described foreign construction as a time-limited bridge to close capability gaps while bolstering domestic shipbuilding expertise.

The Coast Guard is a part of DHS during peacetime. Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 will bring together influential voices from across government and industry to explore how innovation, technology and collaboration are strengthening national resilience. Don’t miss your chance to hear directly from DHS and Coast Guard leaders driving the future of homeland security — register today.

Arctic Leadership

Trump framed the move as part of a broader push to restore America’s status as a great Arctic power as adversaries increase their presence in the region. His earlier initiatives included a 2020 memorandum accelerating icebreaker construction and new funding under his proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which allocates nearly $9 billion for heavy, medium and light ASCs.

“We need icebreakers in the U.S. And if we can get some inexpensively, I’d like to do that,” Trump said in remarks included in the White House fact sheet.

The new authorization will remain in effect for four years, unless extended or terminated earlier by presidential action.

Expanding the Arctic Fleet

The initiative comes as the Coast Guard’s operational Arctic fleet remains limited, with only two ice-capable cutters currently in service — one commissioned in 1976 and another recently converted from commercial use. The service estimates that at least nine ASCs are needed to sustain year-round Arctic operations and protect U.S. sovereignty amid growing competition in the region.

Related Articles

Thomas DiNanno. The national security leader received Senate confirmation for the under secretary of state position.
Thomas DiNanno Confirmed as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control & International Security

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Thomas DiNanno, a national security leader, as the next under secretary of state for arms control and international security. According to a congressional notice, President Donald Trump nominated DiNanno for the position in February. In this capacity, DiNanno will be responsible for interagency policy on nonproliferation and for the U.S. security policy in the areas of arms control, defense relations and regional security. Who Is Thomas DiNanno? DiNanno currently serves as director for strategic resiliency and wargaming within the strategic deterrence and nuclear programs focus area at the University of Nebraska’s National

VA CHIO Adria Jackson. Adria Jackson was appointed chief health informatics officer for eastern Oklahoma by the VA.
Adria Jackson Named Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Chief Health Informatics Officer

Adria Jackson, a seasoned health informatics and registered nurse leader, announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that the Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed her chief health informatics officer for the Veterans Health Administration’s Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. Join the Potomac Officers Club 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 and listen to leaders in government healthcare technology discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology and citizen user experience. In her new role, Jackson will serve as the resident expert in health informatics and information technology and advise the system’s executive leadership team on data management, technology optimization and digital transformation.

Capitol Hill building. The Senate voted 77-20 to pass the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.
Senate OKs $914B FY 2026 Defense Policy Bill

The Senate on Thursday voted 77-20 to pass a $913.9 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026, ending a monthlong delay caused by disputes over amendments that had stalled the measure, Breaking Defense said. The Senate’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act reportedly enables the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to start the conference process and work out a compromise between their respective versions of the bill. Senate-Approved Amendments in FY26 NDAA Some amendments secured bipartisan support in the upper chamber. These include a provision to extend an existing prohibition on B-1 bomber retirements through the end