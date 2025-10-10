Adria Jackson , a seasoned health informatics and registered nurse leader, announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that the Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed her chief health informatics officer for the Veterans Health Administration’s Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

Join the Potomac Officers Club 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 and listen to leaders in government healthcare technology discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology and citizen user experience.

In her new role, Jackson will serve as the resident expert in health informatics and information technology and advise the system’s executive leadership team on data management, technology optimization and digital transformation.

Who Is Adria Jackson?

Jackson is a 34-year veteran of the healthcare sector with expertise in health and public health IT and health informatics. She is an adjunct instructor at Purdue Global and the University of Illinois Chicago.

Before joining the VA, she served as a technical public health informaticist at Flourish & Thrive Labs and director of IT and electronic health record applications at VCU Health. She also spent over two years at OhioHealth as a senior director and system director of clinical informatics.

Jackson worked as a health information officer at the Detroit Health Department and division manager at the Houston Health Department. She also spent nearly four years at Houston Methodist, holding various roles, including associate program director and senior application analyst.

She was a senior consultant at Vitalize Consulting Solutions. Before that, she spent over 10 years at the University of Michigan Health System. She worked as a registered nurse from 1988 to 2005. Jackson also served as a medic and combat medic in the U.S. Army.