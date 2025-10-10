Capitol Hill building. The Senate voted 77-20 to pass the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.
The Senate voted 77-20 to pass a $914 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026.
Photo by forcal35/Pixabay
/

Senate OKs $914B FY 2026 Defense Policy Bill

2 mins read

The Senate on Thursday voted 77-20 to pass a $913.9 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026, ending a monthlong delay caused by disputes over amendments that had stalled the measure, Breaking Defense said.

The Senate’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act reportedly enables the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to start the conference process and work out a compromise between their respective versions of the bill.

Senate-Approved Amendments in FY26 NDAA

Some amendments secured bipartisan support in the upper chamber. These include a provision to extend an existing prohibition on B-1 bomber retirements through the end of fiscal year 2030 and a measure that would provide the Department of Defense with additional authorities to mitigate drone threats over military bases.

“Hundreds of drones have been spotted in the vicinity of military installations over the past few years, including military-sensitive sites like Langley Air Force Base,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

“But current laws give the Department of Defense quite limited authority to mitigate these threats, and the patchwork of interagency coordination required to address them leaves gaps that endanger our military bases and the men and women who serve there,” Gillibrand added.

House’s FY 2026 NDAA

In September, the House approved its version of the NDAA, along with the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery, or SPEED, Act. SPEED intends to shorten the Pentagon’s process of developing requirements from the current average of 800 days to just about five months.

The defense policy measure that passed the lower chamber would authorize $848 billion to modernize the U.S. military, give service members a 3.8 percent pay raise and strengthen border security efforts.

The House-passed NDAA would also codify over 45 of the administration’s executive orders and legislative proposals and advance the implementation of the Peace Through Strength agenda.

Related Articles

Thomas DiNanno. The national security leader received Senate confirmation for the under secretary of state position.
Thomas DiNanno Confirmed as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control & International Security

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Thomas DiNanno, a national security leader, as the next under secretary of state for arms control and international security. According to a congressional notice, President Donald Trump nominated DiNanno for the position in February. In this capacity, DiNanno will be responsible for interagency policy on nonproliferation and for the U.S. security policy in the areas of arms control, defense relations and regional security. Who Is Thomas DiNanno? DiNanno currently serves as director for strategic resiliency and wargaming within the strategic deterrence and nuclear programs focus area at the University of Nebraska’s National

VA CHIO Adria Jackson. Adria Jackson was appointed chief health informatics officer for eastern Oklahoma by the VA.
Adria Jackson Named Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Chief Health Informatics Officer

Adria Jackson, a seasoned health informatics and registered nurse leader, announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that the Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed her chief health informatics officer for the Veterans Health Administration’s Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. Join the Potomac Officers Club 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 and listen to leaders in government healthcare technology discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology and citizen user experience. In her new role, Jackson will serve as the resident expert in health informatics and information technology and advise the system’s executive leadership team on data management, technology optimization and digital transformation.

Arctic military presence. The US and Finland agreed to build new Arctic security cutters.
US, Finland Partner on Arctic Security Cutter Development

The United States and Finland will jointly construct up to four Arctic security cutters—dubbed ASCs—under a recently signed memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening shipbuilding collaboration and enhancing Arctic defense capabilities. Under the agreement, the first four cutters will be built in Finnish shipyards, followed by the transfer of Finnish expertise to support the construction of up to seven additional vessels in the United States, the White House said. Presidential Authorization The partnership stems from a memorandum signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, temporarily authorizing the foreign construction of ASCs to address urgent national security needs in the Arctic.