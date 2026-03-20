U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have announced a series of economic, energy, defense and technology initiatives to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and enhance economic security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The White House said Thursday the initiatives are aimed at expanding market access for U.S. agriculture, accelerating Japanese investment in U.S. industry and enhancing bilateral cooperation across critical supply chains, energy, emerging technologies and defense.

What Are the US Projects Under the 2nd Tranche of Japanese Investments?

The second tranche includes up to $40 billion from GE Vernova Hitachi to build small modular reactor power plants in Alabama and Tennessee and up to $33 billion in natural gas generation facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The U.S. and Japan will also continue coordination on investment security, with Japan planning to strengthen its inbound investment review processes tied to national security risks.

The previously announced $36 billion commitment under the 2025 U.S.-Japan Strategic Trade and Investment Agreement represents the first tranche and includes a 9.2-gigawatt natural gas facility in Ohio, a deepwater crude export facility in the Gulf of America and domestic synthetic industrial diamond production.

How Could the US-Japan Partnership Strengthen Deterrence & Defense Cooperation?

The U.S. government welcomed Japan’s plans to increase defense spending and expand its capabilities while continuing joint operations with U.S. forces in the region.

The two countries will deploy advanced military capabilities in Japan; build on the 2025 deployment of the Typhon missile system; expand co-production planning for AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles; and increase production of SM-3 Block IIA interceptors in Japan by fourfold.

Japan will also develop a sovereign cloud platform to support secure data sharing and improve bilateral coordination.

How Will the Partnership Advance Science, Tech & Space Initiatives?

The U.S. and Japan signed a statement of intent to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and quantum technologies.

Argonne National Laboratory, RIKEN, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will collaborate under a new agreement to advance computing architectures.

In space, the two countries will support NASA’s Artemis program, with Japan providing a crewed lunar rover; expand cooperation in low Earth orbit and lunar missions; and launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Martian Moons eXploration mission this year.

The partnership also includes pharmaceutical supply chain resilience and biotech cooperation under the 2025 Technology Prosperity Deal.

In October, the Trump administration outlined a set of U.S.-Japan agreements and investment commitments intended to strengthen cooperation across defense, manufacturing, energy, technology and supply chains.