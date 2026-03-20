White House. Trump and Japan’s Sanae Takaichi unveiled a series of economic, energy, defense and technology initiatives.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have announced a series of economic, energy, defense and technology initiatives to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance.
Logo: U.S. White House / Wikimedia
//

US, Japan Announce 2nd Tranche of Investments, Unveil Defense & Tech Initiatives

3 mins read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have announced a series of economic, energy, defense and technology initiatives to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and enhance economic security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The White House said Thursday the initiatives are aimed at expanding market access for U.S. agriculture, accelerating Japanese investment in U.S. industry and enhancing bilateral cooperation across critical supply chains, energy, emerging technologies and defense.

What Are the US Projects Under the 2nd Tranche of Japanese Investments?

The second tranche includes up to $40 billion from GE Vernova Hitachi to build small modular reactor power plants in Alabama and Tennessee and up to $33 billion in natural gas generation facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The U.S. and Japan will also continue coordination on investment security, with Japan planning to strengthen its inbound investment review processes tied to national security risks.

The previously announced $36 billion commitment under the 2025 U.S.-Japan Strategic Trade and Investment Agreement represents the first tranche and includes a 9.2-gigawatt natural gas facility in Ohio, a deepwater crude export facility in the Gulf of America and domestic synthetic industrial diamond production.

How Could the US-Japan Partnership Strengthen Deterrence & Defense Cooperation?

The U.S. government welcomed Japan’s plans to increase defense spending and expand its capabilities while continuing joint operations with U.S. forces in the region.

The two countries will deploy advanced military capabilities in Japan; build on the 2025 deployment of the Typhon missile system; expand co-production planning for AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles; and increase production of SM-3 Block IIA interceptors in Japan by fourfold.

Japan will also develop a sovereign cloud platform to support secure data sharing and improve bilateral coordination.

How Will the Partnership Advance Science, Tech & Space Initiatives?

The U.S. and Japan signed a statement of intent to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and quantum technologies.

Argonne National Laboratory, RIKEN, Fujitsu and NVIDIA will collaborate under a new agreement to advance computing architectures.

In space, the two countries will support NASA’s Artemis program, with Japan providing a crewed lunar rover; expand cooperation in low Earth orbit and lunar missions; and launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Martian Moons eXploration mission this year.

The partnership also includes pharmaceutical supply chain resilience and biotech cooperation under the 2025 Technology Prosperity Deal.

In October, the Trump administration outlined a set of U.S.-Japan agreements and investment commitments intended to strengthen cooperation across defense, manufacturing, energy, technology and supply chains.

Related Articles

Stacy Bostjanick. The DOW chief of DIB cybersecurity will retire federal service by the end of April.
Pentagon DIB Cybersecurity Chief Stacy Bostjanick to Retire

Stacy Bostjanick, chief of defense industrial base cybersecurity in the Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, will retire from federal service on April 30 after a 37-year career, Federal News Network reported Thursday. Bostjanick has led DOW’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program in the past six years and helped guide the initiative from its early development through multiple iterations to its current implementation phase. As the Pentagon prepares for a leadership transition in its CMMC program, attention is turning to what comes next for defense industrial base cybersecurity. Industry and government leaders will explore these evolving priorities

Adarryl Roberts, chief information officer at the Defense Logistics Agency. Roberts discussed DLA's digital transformation
DLA’s Adarryl Roberts Discusses AI/ML in Agency’s Digital Transformation

The Defense Logistics Agency is integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning across its operations as part of a broader effort to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate digital transformation, according to Adarryl Roberts, DLA’s chief information officer, in an interview published Thursday. How Is DLA Integrating AI/ML Into Operations? Roberts, who was a speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Army Summit, said AI is helping unify disparate data sources, enabling faster, more informed decisions and allowing personnel to shift their focus from data collection to mission execution. Hear defense leaders, including Department of War CIO Kirsten Davies, talk about

FedRAMP logo. FedRAMP requested feedback on proposed updates to Rev5 continuous monitoring requirements.
FedRAMP Seeks Input on Updated Continuous Monitoring Requirements

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program is requesting public feedback on proposed updates to continuous monitoring requirements for cloud service providers under its Rev5 security baselines. The request for comments, open through April 22, focuses on clarifying expectations for how cloud service providers share continuous monitoring data — including vulnerabilities, assessment results and remediation activities — with all federal agency customers, FedRAMP said Thursday. What Changes Is FedRAMP Proposing? The draft updates revise the CA-7 continuous monitoring control to standardize reporting and coordination requirements across providers with multiple agency authorizations. Key changes include removing outdated references to the Joint