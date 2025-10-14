Air Force logo. Service branch's sources sought notice on enhanced agile communications package for warfighters
The Department of the Air Force is seeking contractors' information on an enhanced advanced communications package for its Theater Deployable Communications program.
"US Air Force Logo Solid Colour" by the United States Air Force, Trademark & Licensing Office, Licensed under Public Domain


Air Force Seeks Contractors’ Info on Enhanced Theater Deployable Communications Package

1 min read

The Department of the Air Force is conducting market research on an enhanced agile communications package for its Theater Deployable Communications, or TDC, program. 

DAF is seeking contractor information on flexible, scalable and lightweight deployable communications systems that support command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and combat missions, according to a sources sought notice published on SAM.gov Friday.

Connectivity, Package Requirements

The systems must provide warfighters and commanders with secure access to Defense Information Systems Network services, including the Defense Switched Network, the Non-secure Internet Protocol Network and classified networks. 

The Air Force is interested in TDC equipment packaged in portable kits and modules that can be installed, transported and operated from transit cases, connecting users through workstations and Voice Over IP analog phones. The technologies should enable the rapid collection, analysis and sharing of information to support real-time decision-making, even in contested or degraded communication.

Interested parties are invited to submit their capability statements not later than Nov. 6.

An extension of the Department of Defense Information Network, TDC is part of the zero trust-centered task list of DAF’s chief technology officer, Scott Heitmann, who was named to his post in April. 

Iron Bow Technologies is one company already with a stake in the program, having secured in January 2023 a potential four-year $144 million contract to provide connectivity, reach-back support and TDC agile communications packages.

